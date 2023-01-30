USD/CNH prints mild losses around 6.7400 on China-linked concerns ahead of PMIs, Fed and US NFP

- USD/CNH struggles around intraday low as China returns after one-week-long LNY holiday.
- Upbeat festive spending, chatters over more efforts to boost consumption, imports keep CNH buyers hopeful.
- Pre-Fed anxiety, PBOC hints challenge USD/CNH bears amid full markets.
USD/CNH remains pressured around the intraday low near 6.7400 while fading fades the previous day’s corrective bounce off a two-week low during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair justifies the hawkish concerns surrounding the dragon nation ahead of the key data/events.
Among them, talks of increased spending in China during the festive season and readiness for further measures to boost growth and imports seem to have gained major attention. China's cabinet said on Saturday it would promote a consumption recovery as the major driver of the economy and boost imports, state broadcaster CCTV reported per Reuters. The news highlights the cooling of global demand and recession concerns behind the readiness of China policymakers to act. Further, the Chinese tax authority mentioned that the week-long Lunar New Year holiday that ended on Friday propelled consumption by 12.2% from the same period last year.
Further, the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) readiness to introduce more tools to boost lending and growth probe the pair sellers.
Additionally, the dragon nation’s return from a one-week-long Lunar New Year (LNY) also boosts the market’s optimism in China. It should be noted that Shanghai Composite Index is up 1.3% while CSI 300 prints the bull markets’ signal after posting the 20% recovery from the lows printed in October 2022.
On the other hand, the hopes of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish hike after the last week’s mixed data seem to weigh on the USD/CNH prices.
That said, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, matched 4.4% YoY market forecast versus 4.7% prior while the monthly figure rose to 0.3% versus 0.2% expected and previous readings. Ahead of that, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) first estimate of the US fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product marked an annualized growth rate of 2.9% versus 2.6% expected and 3.2% prior. On the same line, the Durable Goods Orders jumped 5.6% in December versus the 2.5% market forecast and -1.7% upwardly revised prior.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain lackluster near 3.51% after snapping a two-week downtrend whereas the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses.
Moving on, USD/CNH traders will pay close attention to January’s official PMIs, up for publishing on Tuesday, for immediate directions ahead of Wednesday’s Fed meeting and Friday’s US jobs report. Overall, the Fed’s inability to convince hawks could weigh on the pair.
Technical analysis
Failure to cross a two-month-old descending resistance line, around 6.7580 by the press time, directs USD/CNH towards a two-week-old support line near 6.7250.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.7442
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0132
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|6.7574
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.7954
|Daily SMA50
|6.9359
|Daily SMA100
|7.0459
|Daily SMA200
|6.898
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.7718
|Previous Daily Low
|6.7218
|Previous Weekly High
|6.7916
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.7218
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0914
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.905
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.7527
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.7409
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.729
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.7004
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.679
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.7788
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.8002
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.8288
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery above 0.7100 despite caution stems in market mood
The AUD/USD pair has accelerated to near 0.7115 after rebounding from below 0.7095 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is scaling firmly higher despite the expression of caution in the market sentiment.
EUR/USD reflects market tension around 1.0870 ahead of German GDP, Fed vs. ECB battle
EUR/USD treads water around 1.0870-60 as markets remain on a dicey floor ahead of the key central bank meetings and data. Adding strength to the market’s indecision could be the return of China and fears of a softer growth number from Germany.
Gold senses hurdles around $1,930 as market mood sours, yields extend gains
Gold price (XAU/USD) has sensed barricades while attempting to cross the critical resistance of $1,930.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has witnessed selling interest as investors are turning risk averse in the interest rate policy week.
Hedera missed the opportunity to reach that target before the fade kicked in
Hedera (HBAR) price has been shooting for the starts but looks to be dropping like a stone now. Just like Icarus, who flew too close to the sun, this time, Hedera came just not close enough to the projected price target for this rally.
Big risk this week Fed hikes 50 points
While the entire global investment community is apparently very excited about the US Federal Reserve slowing its rate increases to 25 point increments, there are strong reasons for arguing why another 50 point rate hike, or two, are still on the Fed menu.