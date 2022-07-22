- USD/CNH again retreats from a two-month-old horizontal resistance area.
- Impending bear cross on the MACD keeps sellers hopeful.
- 50-SMA, two-week-old ascending trend line restricts the short-term downside.
- Bull can aim for yearly high on crossing 6.7890 hurdle.
USD/CNH holds lower ground near 6.7700 during Friday’s Asian session, after reversing from a two-month-old horizontal resistance area.
Considering the looming bear cross on the MACD and the pair’s inability to cross the key hurdle, USD/CNH prices are likely to decline further.
However, a convergence of the 50-SMA and a fortnight-long support line, near 6.7520, appears crucial for the USD/CNH bears to watch.
Should the quote offshore Chinese yuan (CNH) pair drop below 6.7520, it can direct sellers toward an ascending trend line from early June, near 6.7000 by the press time.
Meanwhile, a clear upside break of the 6.7870-90 hurdle needs validation from the 6.7900 round figure and the monthly high of 6.7920.
Following that, the mid-May high near 6.8200 can act as an intermediate halt during the rally targeting the yearly peak of 6.8385.
Overall, USD/CNH is likely to witness further downside. However, 6.7520 and 6.7890 are important levels to watch for the pair traders.
USD/CNH: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.7718
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|6.7692
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.7219
|Daily SMA50
|6.7146
|Daily SMA100
|6.5884
|Daily SMA200
|6.479
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.788
|Previous Daily Low
|6.7618
|Previous Weekly High
|6.792
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.685
|Previous Monthly High
|6.7856
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.6168
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.7718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.778
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.758
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.7467
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.7317
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.7843
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.7993
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.8106
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats from monthly top towards 0.6900 on softer Aussie PMIs, DXY rebound
AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, extends pullback from three-week high. Australia’s preliminary S&P Global PMIs dropped below market forecasts and prior for July. US dollar pares weekly losses as markets reassess post-ECB optimism. US PMIs, risk catalysts are the key to fresh impulse.
EURUSD price battles 1.0200 as USD finds demand
EURUSD price is trading pressured around 1.0200, as the US dollar seems to find its feet amid souring risk sentiment. Investors reassess the ECB's double-dose rate hike and the new anti-fragmentation tool. Focus shifts to EU/US PMIs.
Gold price rebound appears short-lived below $1,750, recession, PMI in focus
Gold price (XAUUSD) grinds higher around $1,717-20 on early Friday, after staging the biggest daily rebound in five weeks the previous day. The metal’s corrective pullback from the yearly low took clues from the US dollar’s weakness.
MATIC Price Prediction: The Bullrun Recap
MATIC price rallied 125% since July 1; FXStreet analysts were able to find an entry capturing 68% of the rally for an 85% increase in profit. Polygon price has extended targets in the $1.20 zone, but a possible retracement into $0.64 remains on the table.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!