The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.1835-1.1830 region and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.1875 area, remaining nearly unchanged for the day and staying within striking distance of an over one-week high, reached on Tuesday, amid mixed cues.

Investors trimmed their expectations for more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) following the release of a strong US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Wednesday. Furthermore, hawkish comments from Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid, saying that further rate cuts risk allowing high inflation to persist even longer, assist the US Dollar (USD) to hold steady above a nearly two-week low. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair.

Market participants, however, are still pricing in the possibility of at least two 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cuts in 2026. Adding to this, threats to the US central bank's independence, along with the underlying bullish sentiment, contribute to capping the safe-haven Greenback. The shared currency, on the other hand, is underpinned by the growing acceptance that the European Central Bank (ECB) would likely hold interest rates steady for the rest of the year, lending support to the EUR/USD pair.

There aren't any relevant market-moving economic releases due from the Eurozone on Thursday, while the US economic docket features the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims later during the North American session. The spotlight now shifts to the US consumer inflation figures, due on Friday. The crucial data will be looked for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path, which, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and providing some meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair.