- USD/CNH remains pressured at three-month low, down for the sixth consecutive day.
- Clear break of multi-day-old support line, bearish MACD signals favor sellers.
- Lows marked in October, November guard immediate upside.
USD/CNH bears keep the reins during early Tuesday, printing a six-day south-run around 6.9570 by the press time. In doing so, the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) pair justifies the previous week’s downside break of an ascending trend line from April.
Given bearish MACD signals favoring the USD/CNH pair’s trend line break, the sellers are well-set to challenge the monthly low marked the previous day around 6.9300.
Following that, September 10 swing low near 6.9100 may act as an intermediate halt during the likely fall towards a six-month-old ascending support line, close to 6.8940 at the latest.
In a case where USD/CNH remains bearish past 6.8940, the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s run-up from late March to October, around 6.8600, will precede the 200-DMA support near 6.8015 to challenge the further downside.
Alternatively, recovery remains elusive unless the quote stays below the support-turned-resistance line stretched from April, near 7.0700 by the press time.
That said, an area comprising lows marked during November and October, around 7.0130-200, restricts the pair’s immediate upside.
It’s worth noting that multiple hurdles surrounding 7.2600-2700 could question the USD/CNH bulls before giving them control.
USD/CNH: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.9558
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0184
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|6.9742
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.1262
|Daily SMA50
|7.1741
|Daily SMA100
|7.0219
|Daily SMA200
|6.7985
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0198
|Previous Daily Low
|6.9298
|Previous Weekly High
|7.2598
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.005
|Previous Monthly High
|7.3568
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.0194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9642
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.9855
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9294
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.8846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.8394
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.0194
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0646
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1094
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
