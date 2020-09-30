USD/CNH Price Analysis: Corrective bounce is stalling

  • USD/CNH's daily chart shows buyer fatigue near 6.83. 
  • The pair risks revisiting the 17-month low of 6.7453.

USD/CNH's recovery rally from 17-month lows looks to have run out of steam. 

The long upper wicks attached to the previous four daily candles indicate buyer exhaustion above 6.83. 

In other words, these candles indicate the buyers lack the strength to extend the bounce from the Sept. 16 low of 6.7453 beyond 6.83. 

Coupled with a potential descending triangle breakdown on the hourly chart, that would open the doors for a re-test of the recent low of 6.7453. 

Alternatively, a convincing close above 6.83 would signal a continuation of the recovery rally. 

Daily chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 6.814
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 6.816
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.8129
Daily SMA50 6.8912
Daily SMA100 6.983
Daily SMA200 7.001
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.8302
Previous Daily Low 6.8112
Previous Weekly High 6.8462
Previous Weekly Low 6.7532
Previous Monthly High 6.9938
Previous Monthly Low 6.8436
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.823
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.8184
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.808
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.8
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.789
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.8272
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.8383
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.8463

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

