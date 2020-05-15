USD/CNH Price Analysis: Bulls firming the grip on China data, PBOC’s inaction

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH fails to extend the previous day’s losses, aims for multi-day-old resistance line.
  • China’s Retail Sales, Fixed Asset Investment came in below forecast, PBOC refrained from MLF rate cut.
  • A confluence of monthly support line, 21-day EMA restricts immediate downside.

USD/CNH prints mild gains of near 0.10% while taking the bids to 7.1162 ahead of the European session on Friday.

The pair recently benefited from downbeat prints of China’s April month Retail Sales and Fixed Asset Investment while also responding to the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) no rate change at 2.95%.

That said, the quote currently rises towards a falling trend line from March 19, around 7.1325, a break of which could escalate the run-up to the monthly top near 7.1563.

During the pair’s extended rise beyond 7.1563, March 19 high near 7.1654 will be on the bull’s radar.

On the flip side, a confluence of the monthly support line and 21-day EMA restricts the pair’s immediate declines near 1.1010/15, a break of which could drag it to the triangle support near 7.0660/55.

If at all the bears dominate past-7.0655, a 200-day EMA level of 7.0160 could flash on their radars.

USD/CNH daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7.116
Today Daily Change 56 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 7.1104
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 7.1018
Daily SMA50 7.0788
Daily SMA100 7.0214
Daily SMA200 7.0448
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.1298
Previous Daily Low 7.1066
Previous Weekly High 7.1564
Previous Weekly Low 7.0812
Previous Monthly High 7.1424
Previous Monthly Low 7.037
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.1155
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.121
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.1014
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0924
Daily Pivot Point S3 7.0782
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.1246
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.1388
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.1478

 

 

