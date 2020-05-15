USD/CNH Price Analysis: Bulls firming the grip on China data, PBOC’s inaction

- USD/CNH fails to extend the previous day’s losses, aims for multi-day-old resistance line.
- China’s Retail Sales, Fixed Asset Investment came in below forecast, PBOC refrained from MLF rate cut.
- A confluence of monthly support line, 21-day EMA restricts immediate downside.
USD/CNH prints mild gains of near 0.10% while taking the bids to 7.1162 ahead of the European session on Friday.
The pair recently benefited from downbeat prints of China’s April month Retail Sales and Fixed Asset Investment while also responding to the People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) no rate change at 2.95%.
That said, the quote currently rises towards a falling trend line from March 19, around 7.1325, a break of which could escalate the run-up to the monthly top near 7.1563.
During the pair’s extended rise beyond 7.1563, March 19 high near 7.1654 will be on the bull’s radar.
On the flip side, a confluence of the monthly support line and 21-day EMA restricts the pair’s immediate declines near 1.1010/15, a break of which could drag it to the triangle support near 7.0660/55.
If at all the bears dominate past-7.0655, a 200-day EMA level of 7.0160 could flash on their radars.
USD/CNH daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.116
|Today Daily Change
|56 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|7.1104
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.1018
|Daily SMA50
|7.0788
|Daily SMA100
|7.0214
|Daily SMA200
|7.0448
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.1298
|Previous Daily Low
|7.1066
|Previous Weekly High
|7.1564
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.0812
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1424
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.1155
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.1014
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0924
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0782
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.1246
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1388
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1478
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clinging to 1.08 as German GDP shrinks as expected
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, consolidating losses related to comments from the Fed's Powell and President Trump. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales are highly-anticipated.
GBP/USD eyes biggest weekly loss in two months, US data in focus
GBP/USD prints five-day losing streak as Brexit/virus woes weigh on the Cable. European Commission launched legal action against UK, N. Ireland, fisheries remain as tough points in Brexit talks. US Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index eyed.
US Retail Sales Preview: Old news and largely priced into market levels
Retail Sales are forecast to decline 12% in April, half again as much as the March plunge and almost equaling the 12.4% crushing in the six months of the second half of 2008 when the financial crisis overwhelmed the US economy.
Gold climbs to fresh multi-week tops, closer to $1740 level
Gold finally broke out of its bullish consolidation phase and jumped to fresh multi-week tops, around the $1738-39 region in the last hour.
WTI: 4H chart retains bull bias despite rejection at $28.24
WTI's 4-hour chart shows a symmetrical triangle breakout, having faced rejection above $28.20 during the overnight trade. The bias remains bullish, as the symmetrical triangle breakout confirmed on the 4-hour chart on Thu is still valid.