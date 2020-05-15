China’s April data dump: Mixed Retail Sales and Industrial Production numbers – Aussie revisits lows

China’s April Retail Sales YoY, the number arrived at -7.5% vs. -7.0% exp and -15.8% last, with Industrial Output YoY at +3.9% and +1.5% exp and -1.1% last.

Meanwhile, Fixed Asset Investment YoY stood at -10.3% vs. -10.0% expected and -16.1% last.

China’s January-April private sector Fixed Asset Investment stood at -13.3% YoY.

Impact on AUD/USD

The mixed Chinese macro numbers served, had little impact on the aussie dollar, as the AUD/USD pair kept its range around 0.6460, near daily lows of 0.6453.