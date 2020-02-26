USD/CNH Price Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci on buyers’ radar

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CNH stays mildly positive above the five-week-old rising trend line, 100-day SMA.
  • December 2019 high will be next to lure the bulls.
  • The Horizontal support around 6.9565/75 can question the bears below the key SMA.

USD/CNH register gains to 7.0357 during early Wednesday. In doing so, the quote maintains its run-up beyond the short-term rising trend line since January 20 as well as 100-day SMA. Also favoring the buyers are bullish MACD signals.

That said, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s declines from October 2019 to January 2020, at 7.0622, is likely next on the buyers’ radar.

If USD/CNH prices remain strong above 7.0622, December 2019 top near 7.0870 will be important as it holds the key to the pair’s further rise towards 7.1000 mark.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned support line, around 7.0215 now, as well as 100-day SMA near 7.0045 can keep questioning the bears ahead of highlighting multiple supports since early-January 2020 around 3.9575/65.

USD/CNH daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 7.0362
Today Daily Change 0.0060
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 7.0302
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.9993
Daily SMA50 6.9682
Daily SMA100 7.0038
Daily SMA200 7.0016
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 7.037
Previous Daily Low 7.013
Previous Weekly High 7.0572
Previous Weekly Low 6.9736
Previous Monthly High 7.0071
Previous Monthly Low 6.8457
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7.0222
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7.0278
Daily Pivot Point S1 7.0164
Daily Pivot Point S2 7.0026
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.9924
Daily Pivot Point R1 7.0406
Daily Pivot Point R2 7.0508
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.0646

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.6600 on awful Australian Construction data

AUD/USD under pressure below 0.6600 on awful Australian Construction data

AUD/USD fails once again to sustain above the 0.6600 level and ticks a few pips lower following a big miss on the Australian Q4 Construction Work Done data. Rising coronavirus cases across the globe fuel risk-off action in the Asian equities that adds to the weight on the Aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Trendline hurdle reverses early Asian session bounce

USD/JPY: Trendline hurdle reverses early Asian session bounce

USD/JPY is trimming gains, having failed to take out the resistance of the trendline rising from Feb. 2 and Feb. 18 lows. At press time, the trendline resistance is seen at 110.35 and the pair is trading largely unchanged on the day at 110.20.

USD/JPY News

South Korea confirms 169 new coronavirus cases, total count at 1146, risk-off

South Korea confirms 169 new coronavirus cases, total count at 1146, risk-off

According to the latest data published by KCDC, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 1146, with 169 more cases confirmed. A fresh risk-off wave is seen gripping Asia as S&P 500 futures pare back the bounce in tandem with the Treasury yields.

Read more

Gold: Trapped in a falling channel on 1H chart

Gold: Trapped in a falling channel on 1H chart

Gold is flashing green in Asia, but the bias remains bearish with prices still trapped in a falling channel on the hourly chart. While the recovery from the overnight low of $1,625 is encouraging, the metal is yet to challenge the falling channel resistance at $1,647.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures