The EUR/USD pair gains some follow-through positive traction for the second consecutive day and climbs to the 1.1830 region during the Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) remains on the back foot amid concerns about the economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies and acts as a tailwind for spot prices.

From a technical perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 56 indicates improving positive momentum without entering overbought territory, aligning with a recovery phase from earlier sub-30 readings. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stands marginally above its signal line and slightly in positive territory, with a modest positive histogram that reinforces a gradual shift toward buyer control rather than an impulsive trend.

Meanwhile, the intraday move up stalls near the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. This should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders, and a convincing breakout through the said resistance would open the way toward 1.1860 and then 1.1900 as the next upside objectives. On the downside, immediate support aligns with 1.1790, guarding the recent higher low structure, followed by 1.1760, where the latest recovery leg started.

A sustained hold above 1.1790 would keep the bullish bias intact, while a drop through 1.1760 would neutralize the current rebound and expose deeper consolidation. Nevertheless, the near-term bias leans mildly bullish, though it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength above the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart before positioning for any further appreciating move.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

EUR/USD 4-hour chart