EUR/USD Price Forecast: Faces some resistance near 100-SMA on H4, around 1.1830 zone
- EUR/USD attracts buyers for the second straight day amid a softer tone surrounding the USD.
- The intraday move up stalls near a hurdle marked by the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart.
- The broader technical setup seems tilted in favor of bulls and backs the case for further gains.
The EUR/USD pair gains some follow-through positive traction for the second consecutive day and climbs to the 1.1830 region during the Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) remains on the back foot amid concerns about the economic fallout from US President Donald Trump's erratic trade policies and acts as a tailwind for spot prices.
From a technical perspective, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 56 indicates improving positive momentum without entering overbought territory, aligning with a recovery phase from earlier sub-30 readings. Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stands marginally above its signal line and slightly in positive territory, with a modest positive histogram that reinforces a gradual shift toward buyer control rather than an impulsive trend.
Meanwhile, the intraday move up stalls near the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. This should now act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders, and a convincing breakout through the said resistance would open the way toward 1.1860 and then 1.1900 as the next upside objectives. On the downside, immediate support aligns with 1.1790, guarding the recent higher low structure, followed by 1.1760, where the latest recovery leg started.
A sustained hold above 1.1790 would keep the bullish bias intact, while a drop through 1.1760 would neutralize the current rebound and expose deeper consolidation. Nevertheless, the near-term bias leans mildly bullish, though it will be prudent to wait for a sustained strength above the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart before positioning for any further appreciating move.
(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.09%
|-0.01%
|-0.25%
|-0.05%
|-0.08%
|-0.05%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|0.09%
|0.07%
|-0.15%
|0.03%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|0.00%
|GBP
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|-0.21%
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.07%
|JPY
|0.25%
|0.15%
|0.21%
|0.18%
|0.16%
|0.17%
|0.16%
|CAD
|0.05%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.18%
|-0.02%
|-0.00%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|0.08%
|-0.00%
|0.07%
|-0.16%
|0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.00%
|NZD
|0.05%
|-0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.17%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|CHF
|0.09%
|-0.00%
|0.07%
|-0.16%
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Haresh Menghani
FXStreet
Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.