TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling Price News & Forecast: GBP/USD clings to weekly gains amid weakness in the US Dollar

Pound Sterling Price News & Forecast: GBP/USD clings to weekly gains amid weakness in the US Dollar
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Extends recovery to near 20-day EMA as US Dollar weakens

The Pound Sterling (GBP) holds onto weekly gains around 1.3565 against the US Dollar (USD) during the Asian trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair trades firmly as the US Dollar remains under pressure due to uncertainty surrounding the United States (US) trade policy outlook.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades marginally lower to near 97.55. Read more...

GBP/USD bounces as soft CPI boosts BoE cut bets

GBP/USD rose 0.42% on Wednesday, recovering toward 1.3600 in a session shaped by softer-than-expected UK inflation data and broad US Dollar weakness. The pair had been consolidating in a tight range between about 1.3450 and 1.3520 for the past few days following the sharp pullback from the late-January high near 1.3870, and Wednesday's move pushed price action back onto the high side of key moving averages.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.0% in January from 3.4% in December, a sharper decline than expected and the lowest reading since mid-2025. The drop bolstered expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut rates at its March 19 meeting, with markets now pricing roughly 80% odds of a 25 basis point reduction. Governor Andrew Bailey, testifying before parliament's Treasury Committee on Tuesday, had already called a March cut "a genuinely open question," while noting that services price inflation at 4.4% has not eased as much as the BoE had forecast. Chief Economist Huw Pill echoed the caution, warning against being "beguiled" by headline inflation falling toward the 2% target. UK labor data earlier in the week showed unemployment rising to a five-year high of 5.2%, further supporting the case for easing. Read more...

GBP/USD climbs as US Dollar stalls amid trade uncertainty

The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances during the North American session on Wednesday as the Greenback remains unchanged amid uncertainty over US trade policies, with investors awaiting results of one of the seven megacap companies after the Wall Street close. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3523, up 0.29%.

The scarce economic data in the US and the UK left traders adrift to comments by Federal Reserve (Fed) and Bank of England (BoE) officials, along with investors’ expectations for monetary policy. Read more...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD sticks to positive bias above 1.1800 as trade jitters undermine USD

EUR/USD sticks to positive bias above 1.1800 as trade jitters undermine USD

The EUR/USD pair builds on the previous day's modest gains and attracts some buyers for the second straight day on Thursday amid a softer US Dollar. Spot prices, however, lack bullish conviction and trade around the 1.1815-1.1820 area during the Asian session, up 0.10% for the day.

GBP/USD extends recovery to near 20-day EMA as US Dollar weakens

GBP/USD extends recovery to near 20-day EMA as US Dollar weakens

The Pound Sterling holds onto weekly gains around 1.3565 against the US Dollar during the Asian trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair trades firmly as the US Dollar remains under pressure due to uncertainty surrounding the United States trade policy outlook.

Gold struggle with $5,200 extends ahead of more US-Iran talks

Gold struggle with $5,200 extends ahead of more US-Iran talks

Gold is replicating the recovery moves seen in Wednesday’s Asian trading early Thursday, as buyers continue to flirt with the $5,200 level. Sustained US Dollar weakness and looming US-Iran talks aid the bright metal’s rebound.  

Top Crypto Gainers: Polkadot, Near Protocol, Uniswap lead market rebound

Top Crypto Gainers: Polkadot, Near Protocol, Uniswap lead market rebound

Altcoins, such as Polkadot, Near Protocol, and Uniswap, are leading gains over the last 24 hours as Bitcoin jumped 6% on Wednesday. The altcoins are holding steady at press time on Thursday following a rebound the previous day, testing the waters around their 50-day Exponential Moving Average. 

Nvidia delivers another monster earnings report, and forecasts big things to come

Nvidia delivers another monster earnings report, and forecasts big things to come

It was another monster earnings report from Nvidia for fiscal Q4. Revenues were $68.1bn, smashing estimates of $65bn. Gross profit margin was a healthy 75%, up from 73.5% in the prior quarter, and the outlook for this quarter was monstrous.

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub Price Forecast: ATOM rebounds slightly, bearish outlook remains intact

Cosmos Hub (ATOM) price rebounds, trading above $2.05 at the time of writing on Wednesday, after undergoing a sharp correction since last week. Weakening on-chain and derivatives data support a bearish outlook, while technical analysis remains unfavorable.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers