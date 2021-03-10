USD/CNH: Positive phase seen ending below 6.5000 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group expect the upside momentum in USD/CNH to fade on a breakdown of the 6.5000 level in the near-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘while overbought, USD could advance further to 6.5650’. While USD advanced as expected, it only touched 6.5628 before pulling back sharply. The rapid pullback appears to be running ahead of itself and further sustained USD weakness is unlikely. USD is more likely to consolidate and trade between 6.5050 and 6.5400.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a positive view in USD for about 3 weeks now. In our latest narrative from yesterday (09 Mar, spot at 6.5560), we highlighted that ‘the pace of advance in USD is more rapid than expected and the focus has shifted to 6.5970’. We did not anticipate the sudden and sharp sell-off to a low of 6.5118 during NY hours (high has been 6.5628). The rapid loss in momentum has diminished the odds for further USD strength but only a break of 6.5000 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would indicate that the 3- week positive phase in USD has come to an end.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.19 ahead of US CPI, bond auction
EUR/USD has been trading around 1.19, up from the lows but still down on the day. US yields are rising ahead of a critical auction of ten-year Treasuries. US inflation and the House's vote on stimulus are also eyed.
GBP/USD recovers as the market mood imporves
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows .US inflation, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front
Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.
Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is jumping toward $10 on Tuesday, an increase of around 6%. The embattled movie theater company is rising for the second consecutive day, hitting the highest since late January.