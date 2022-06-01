- USD/CNH has touched an intraday high of 6.7012 amid rising odds of a hawkish Fed.
- The upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI has failed to support the Chinese yuan.
- This week, US NFP will remain in focus, which is seen at 320k.
The USD/CNH pair is scaling sharply higher after an upside break of the consolidation formed in a range of 6.6552-6.6926 this week. The asset has displayed an initiative buying action and is heading north with stellar velocity despite upbeat Caixin Manufacturing PMI data.
The IHS Markit has reported the economic data at 48.1, higher than the forecasts and the prior print of 47 and 46 respectively. It would be justified to claim that investors had already discounted the outperformance from China’s economic data and the ‘Buy on rumor and Sell on News’ indicator is triggered now.
The dominating currency, the US dollar index (DXY) is struggling to overstep the crucial resistance of 102.00. However, the overall momentum is bullish and investors are awaiting a potential trigger that will drive the asset higher. The DXY has been strengthened as odds of an extreme tightening monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are advancing vigorously.
Mounting price pressures in the US economy are restricting the households to keep up their consumption quantities. Soaring inflation is elevating the total consumption expenditure along with keeping a lid on the volume of goods and services purchased by the households. Therefore, the inflation mess is for real and seeks an instant remedy.
This week, investors’ focus will remain on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which is due on Friday. As per the market consensus, the US Labor force is flooded with 320k jobs in April against the addition of 428k jobs recorded for March.
USD/CNH
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.697
|Today Daily Change
|0.0180
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|6.679
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.7272
|Daily SMA50
|6.5585
|Daily SMA100
|6.453
|Daily SMA200
|6.4317
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.693
|Previous Daily Low
|6.6598
|Previous Weekly High
|6.7858
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.6478
|Previous Monthly High
|6.8384
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.6116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.6804
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.6725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.6616
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.6441
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.6284
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.6948
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.7105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.728
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
