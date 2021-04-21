USD/CNH faces the next support at 6.4700 – UOB

USD/CNH could drop to the 6.4700 area on a break below 6.4850, said FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that USD ‘could test the major support at 6.5000 first before a more sustained recovery can be expected’. We added, ‘the next support is at 6.4850’. USD subsequently dropped to 6.4885 before recovering. The combination of oversold conditions coupled with waning momentum suggest USD is unlikely to weaken further. For today, USD is more likely to trade sideways between 6.4900 and 6.5150.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘downward momentum has improved, albeit not by all that much’. However, we were of the view that ‘a clear break of 6.5000 would shift the focus to 6.4850’. USD subsequently dropped to 6.4885 before recovering. There is no change in our view and we continue to see downside risk in USD. Looking ahead, the next support below 6.4850 is at 6.4700. On the upside, a breach of 6.5300 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 6.5350 yesterday) would indicate that the downside risk has dissipated.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.2000 as USD bulls take a breather
EUR/USD is in downside consolidation above 1.2000 amid risk-off mood. The US dollar clings to overnight recovery gains while the yields steady. J&J’s covid vaccine news fails to cheer the euro amid rising infections globally.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3950, extending the pullback from seven-week highs. The US dollar’s strength, Brexit jitters and covid woes supersede the upbeat UK jobs data and re-opening optimism. UK CPI misses estimates with 0.7% in March.
Gold likely to face stiff resistance near $1795-$1800, focus on yields
Gold (XAU/USD) rebounded on Tuesday as the US Treasury yields tumbled alongside global stocks. Surging covid infections globally brought a reality check into the markets and triggered a fresh risk-aversion wave.
ETH price eyes all-time highs as ETFs receive approval in Canada
Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission approved three Ethereum ETFs on April 20. This move comes after the recently launched Bitcoin ETF surpassed $1 billion in AUM. Ethereum price looks to surge 15% to retest recently set up highs around $2,548.
Markets tumble as covid fears overshadow vaccination drive
European markets have been hit hard, with rising global Covid cases serving as a reminder of how mutations could derail the recovery. Meanwhile, improved jobs data has helped the pound, but comes to the detriment of the FTSE 100.