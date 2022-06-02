USD/CNH corrects to near 6.7080 as odds of banning Chinese imports to the US bolster

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/CNH is struggling at around 6.7100 on mounting trade tensions between the nations.
  • The US is prohibiting imports from China’s Xinjiang region amid allegations of forced labor manufacturing.
  • The DXY is consolidating as investors await the US NFP.

The USD/CNH pair has witnessed a mild correction after failing to sustain above Wednesday’s high at 6.7139. A corrective move is filled with small-bodied candlesticks, which indicates that the upside is still intact.

Mounting tensions between China and the US have put the asset on the tenterhooks. The news from Reuters, that the US authorities are ready to implement a ban on imports from China's Xinjiang region has sidelined the market participants. The US administration has considered the option of banning imports from China after the discovery of the fact that all goods from Xinjiang are manufactured where Chinese authorities have established the detention camps for Uyghurs and other Muslim groups.

The goods are made with forced labor and the US economy denies receiving of goods manufactured with the same. Therefore, banning Chinese exports to the US looks likely till it is proven innocent.

Apart from that, the US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating in a narrow range of 102.49-102.60 in the late Tokyo session. A rebound in the risk-off impulse has improved the safe-haven’s appeal. Going forward, investors will keep an eye on the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). As per the market consensus, job additions in the US labor force are seen at 325k for May, significantly lower than the additions recorded in 428k.

USD/CNH

Overview
Today last price 6.7078
Today Daily Change 0.0096
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 6.6982
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.7312
Daily SMA50 6.5647
Daily SMA100 6.4564
Daily SMA200 6.4329
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.7138
Previous Daily Low 6.6728
Previous Weekly High 6.7858
Previous Weekly Low 6.6478
Previous Monthly High 6.8384
Previous Monthly Low 6.6116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.6982
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.6885
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.6761
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.654
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.6351
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.7171
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.736
Daily Pivot Point R3 6.7581

 

 

