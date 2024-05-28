USD/CHF weakens below 0.9150 on softer US Dollar, eyes on Swiss GDP data

The USD/CHF pair weakens to 0.9120 during the early European session on Tuesday. The selling pressure of the Greenback drags the pair lower. Meanwhile, the cautious mood in the market remains to underpin the Swiss Franc (CHF) ahead of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data from Switzerland and the US, which are due on Thursday. The hawkish tone from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials in the minutes of the recent meeting, hotter-than-expected US inflation data, and stronger PMI data have triggered speculation that the US central bank will delay interest rate cuts this year. Financial markets have priced in nearly a 50% odds that the Fed will hold rates in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Inflation in the US remains sticky, and Fed policymakers emphasized the need to hold rates higher-for-longer to gain confidence that inflation will move towards the 2% target. This, in turn, might lift the Greenback for the time being and create a tailwind for USD/CHF . Investors will closely watch the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index on Friday for fresh impetus. The US headline PCE is expected to show an increase of 0.3% MoM and 2.7% YoY in April. The Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is projected to show a rise of 0.3% MoM and 2.8% YoY in April. The hotter inflation data might further underpin the USD against the CHF. On the Swiss front, the cautious mood and the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East might boost safe-haven flows and support the CHF. Gazan officials reported on Monday that an Israeli airstrike triggered a fire that killed 45 people in a tent camp in the Gazan city of Rafah. Global leaders called for the implementation of a World Court order to halt Israel's attacks, per Reuters. Apart from this, the Swiss GDP number is estimated to expand 0.3% QoQ in Q1, while the annual GDP is forecast to grow 0.1% in Q1. The upbeat reading could further lift the CHF in the near term.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.