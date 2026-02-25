USD/CHF weakens below 0.7750 as Trump's speech weigh on US Dollar

The USD/CHF pair trades in negative territory near 0.7730 during the early European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Swiss Franc (CHF) after US President Donald Trump delivered his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Wednesday. The Swiss Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and US January Producer Price Index (PPI) reports will be the highlights later on Friday.

Trump said on Wednesday that he has overseen a "turnaround for the ages" and praised his economic achievements, focusing on lower inflation. He stated that his administration has made efforts to stem illegal immigration and fentanyl coming over the border. US President noted that “one of the main reasons for the US economic turnaround is tariffs,” adding that the US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs was “unfortunate.”

Nonetheless, Trump went on to tout his new 15% global tariffs under section 122 of the Trade Act. He stated, "They're a little more complicated, but they're probably better, leading to a solution that will be even stronger than before.” Uncertainty surrounding US tariffs could weigh on the Greenback in the near term.

Traders will closely monitor the developments surrounding the US and Iran tensions ahead of nuclear talks on Thursday in Geneva. The US embassy in Lebanon on Monday evacuated "dozens of its staff members" as a precaution amid anticipated regional developments. Any signs of rising tensions between the US and Iran could boost the safe-haven flows, supporting the Swiss Franc. However, positive developments after the nuclear talks could ease geopolitical risks and weigh on the CHF.