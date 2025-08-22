- USD/CHF drops nearly 1% to 0.8000 after briefly hitting a two-week high earlier in the day.
- Fed Chair Powell struck a cautious balance at Jackson Hole, reinforcing expectations for a September cut.
- CME FedWatch pricing shows a 90% probability of a 25 bps September cut, up from around 70% earlier in the day.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) surges against the US Dollar (USD) on Friday after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium triggered a broad-based Greenback selloff. At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading near 0.8003, down almost 1% on the day after briefly touching 0.8104, its highest level in nearly two weeks, before reversing to its lowest in around three and a half weeks.
In his keynote, Powell delivered a cautious message that reinforced expectations of a September rate cut while avoiding a firm commitment. On tariffs, he acknowledged that “the effects on consumer prices are now clearly visible” and warned that they could accumulate in the coming months with “high uncertainty about timing and amounts.” He stressed that the critical question for monetary policy is whether these price increases risk entrenching inflation, but judged the base case to be “relatively short-lived — a one-time shift in the price level.”
More broadly, Powell described the near-term outlook as a “challenging situation,” with inflation risks tilted to the upside and employment risks leaning lower. He stressed that the Fed’s policy is now closer to neutral compared to a year ago, allowing officials to “proceed carefully” as they weigh future moves. Importantly, Powell reiterated that monetary policy is not on a preset course, and decisions will remain data-dependent in line with the Fed’s dual mandate. The August employment and inflation reports, scheduled before the September FOMC meeting, will be important inputs into that assessment.
In the aftermath, Treasury yields slipped, and the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of six major peers, fell sharply from a two-week high as traders increased bets on a September rate cut. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, market pricing now reflects a 90% chance of a 25 basis point cut in September, up from around 70% earlier in the day.
Swiss Franc Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Swiss Franc (CHF) against listed major currencies today. Swiss Franc was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-1.07%
|-0.90%
|-1.06%
|-0.64%
|-1.04%
|-0.85%
|-0.92%
|EUR
|1.07%
|0.19%
|-0.03%
|0.45%
|-0.03%
|0.23%
|0.17%
|GBP
|0.90%
|-0.19%
|-0.20%
|0.25%
|-0.21%
|0.05%
|-0.02%
|JPY
|1.06%
|0.03%
|0.20%
|0.42%
|0.02%
|0.14%
|0.09%
|CAD
|0.64%
|-0.45%
|-0.25%
|-0.42%
|-0.46%
|-0.21%
|-0.27%
|AUD
|1.04%
|0.03%
|0.21%
|-0.02%
|0.46%
|0.26%
|0.20%
|NZD
|0.85%
|-0.23%
|-0.05%
|-0.14%
|0.21%
|-0.26%
|-0.06%
|CHF
|0.92%
|-0.17%
|0.02%
|-0.09%
|0.27%
|-0.20%
|0.06%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Swiss Franc from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CHF (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rallies above 1.1700 on dovish Powell remarks
EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and climbs above 1.1700 in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar weakens against its peers following Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium, fuelling the pair's rally.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.3500 on broad USD weakness
GBP/USD turns north in the second half of the day on Friday and trades above 1.3500. Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged worsening conditions in the labor market and announced a new policy framework of flexible inflation targeting, triggering a USD selloff.
Gold advances to fresh weekly high above $3,370
Gold makes a sharp U-turn following an earlier drop and trades at a fresh weekly high above $3,370 on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declines sharply on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish tone at the Jackson Hole Symposium, helping XAU/USD push higher.
The US is becoming a global hub for cryptocurrencies after Trump came to power
The US crypto landscape is shifting toward regulatory clarity and friendlier policies under pro-crypto President Donald Trump. Key initiatives include the GENIUS Act, Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Trump-baked World Liberty Financial and appointments of pro-crypto regulators.
AI boom or bubble? Three convictions for investors
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.