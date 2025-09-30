USD/CHF trades with caution around 0.7970 on mounting US government shutdown risks

USD/CHF struggles around 0.7970 as risks to partial US government shutdown have increased.

US VP Vance has signaled that the government shutdown looks likely.

Investors expect US JOLTS Job Openings data for August to come in at 7.1 million.

The USD/CHF pair trades cautiously around 0.7970 during the late Asian trading session on Tuesday. The Swiss Franc pair oscillates inside Monday’s trading range, while its outlook remains uncertain amid escalating risks to a partial United States (US) government shutdown.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, edges down to near 97.85.

Risks to US government shutdown have escalated as Vice President (VP) JD Vance has siganled after meeting with Democrats that the White House could face a partial shutdown. "I think we’re headed to a shutdown," Vance said, Reuters reported.

Democrats are holding Republicans responsible for a likely shutdown, stating that they want administration to roll back cuts in healthcare benefits announced earlier this year.

The US Labour and Commerce Departments have warned that key economic releases of September could halt if Congress fails to extend government funding before the Tuesday midnight deadline.

Meanwhile, investors await the US JOLTS Job Openings data for August, which will be published at 14:00 GMT. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is expected to show that fresh jobs posted by employers were 7.1 million, close to the prior reading of 7.18 million.

In the Swiss region, investors await the KOF Leading Indicator data for September, which will be published at 07:00 GMT. The data is expected to come in at 97.3, marginally lower than 97.4 in August.