USD/CHF trades flat around 0.7960, investors await Fed’s monetary policy outcome

- USD/CHF flattens around 0.7960 as investors shift focus to the Fed’s monetary policy meeting.
- The Fed is expected to cut interest rates by 75 bps in the remainder of the year.
- Swiss producer inflation is expected to have grown by 0.1% in August.
The USD/CHF pair trades in a tight range around 0.7960 during the late Asian trading session on Monday. The Swiss Franc pair flattens as the US Dollar (US) is expected to remain on the sidelines ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday.
At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades calmly inside Friday’s range around 97.60.
The outlook of the US Dollar remains on the back foot as market experts believe that the Fed will start the monetary-easing campaign on Wednesday and will open the door for more interest rate cuts amid escalating labor market risks.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank have forecasted that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 bps in all of its three remaining monetary policy meetings remaining this year. The reasoning behind their Fed dovish expectations is slowing job growth in the wake of tariffs imposed by United States (US) President Donald Trump.
Before the Fed’s monetary policy announcement, investors will focus on the US Retail Sales data for August, which will be released on Tuesday. US Retail Sales, a key measure of consumer spending, is expected to have grown at a moderate pace of 0.3% against 0.5% in July.
In Switzerland, investors await Producer and Import Prices data for August, which will be published at 06:30 GMT. As measured by Producer and Import Prices, the producer inflation is expected to have grown by 0.1% after deflating for three months in a row. An increase in producer inflation will offer some relief to Swiss National Bank (SNB) officials, which have been worried about downside inflation risks.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD weakens below 1.1750 amid fears of political crisis in France
The EUR/USD pair loses ground to around 1.1730 during the early European session on Monday. The Euro weakens against the US Dollar as ratings agency Fitch downgraded France's credit rating amid political turmoil. Traders will closely monitor the European Central Bank’s Christine Lagarde speech and the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday.
GBP/USD holds positive ground above 1.3550 as potential Fed rate cut looms
The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains near 1.3555 during the Asian session on Monday. Traders expect the US Federal Reserve to deliver its first rate cut of the year at its policy meeting on Wednesday, which might weigh on the US Dollar. Later on Monday, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for September will be released.
Gold bulls not ready to give up yet amid Fed rate cut bets and geopolitical risks
Gold attracts dip-buyers during the Asian session amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Rising Fed rate cut bets keep the USD depressed and continue to benefit the precious metal. Geopolitical risks further benefit the safe-haven commodity ahead of key central bank events.
Bitcoin steadies, Ethereum finds support, and Ripple breaks bullish pattern
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple hover around key levels after recovering by nearly 4%, 7%, and 6%, respectively, last week. At the start of this week, BTC is hovering below its key resistance level at $116,000, while ETH and XRP show signs of resilience that could fuel further upside momentum.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.