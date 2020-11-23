USD/CHF to target the 2014 lows at 0.8703/0.8698 on a failure at 0.8943 – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, maintains a neutral to negative bias on the USD/CHF pair while it trades below the four-month downtrend at 0.9162. Targets are 0.8703/0.8698, the 2014 lows.
Key quotes
“USD/CHF remains capped by a four-month downtrend at 0.9162 and while capped here is regarded as neutral to negative.”
“The pair has recently reversed from 0.8983, however, this has not overcome any resistance of note and attention has reverted back to this low.”
“The recent low at 0.8983 guards 0.8943 (TD support).”
“Failure at 0.8943 is needed to introduce scope to the 0.8703/.8698 2014 lows.”
“Minor support is seen at the 0.9048/31 September 10 and October troughs.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
