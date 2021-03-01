USD/CHF to attract upside interest once above 0.9136 – Commerzbank

The USD/CHF pair is eroding the 0.9082 trendline but Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, remarks that the cross needs to surpass the 0.9136 level to increase the upside potential.
Key quotes
“USD/CHF has tested and has now started to erode the 0.9082 downtrend. This suggests further upside scope to the 200-day ma at 0.9136. This guards the September high at 0.9296.”
“It has not been the most dynamic break and we suspect that it will need to overcome the 200-day ma to generate upside interest.”
“Dips will find initial support at 0.9000 ahead of the 0.8907 support line.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats below 1.4000, UK/US PMIs in focus
GBP/USD trims early Asian recovery gains while trading below 1.4000. UK Chancellor Sunak is up for £5 billion grants to businesses. US FDA approved Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine. UK/US PMIs eyed.
EUR/USD trims gains below 1.2100 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD erases gains, having faced rejection at 1.2100 in early Asia. Weak German CPI would underscore the Fed-ECB divergence. The EUR may find bids if the ECB takes on the bond market.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. DOGE has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
Gold needs acceptance above $1751 to unleash further recovery gains
Gold (XAU/USD) is struggling to extend its recovery above $1750, having hit eight-month lows of $1717 last Friday. The non-yielding gold booked the biggest monthly loss since late 2016 in February after the sell-off in global bonds sparked a rally in the yields.
Dollar Index: Bull reversal pattern on the weekly chart
The dollar index looks north, with the weekly chart showing a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern, and a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index. Essentially, the DXY's sell-off from the March 2020 high of 102.99 has ended, and the bulls look to have regained control.