USD/CHF ticks down to near 0.8060, investors await Trump-Zelenskyy meet

USD/CHF faces selling pressure as dovish Fed bets have battered the US Dollar.

Traders are confident that the Fed will cut interest rates in the September meeting.

Investors await Trump-Zelenskyy meeting to get cues whether Ukraine is ready for peace agreement with Russia.

The USD/CHF pair edges lower to near 0.8060 during the Asian trading session on Monday. The Swiss Franc pair ticks down as the US Dollar (USD) trades with caution near its almost three-week low, with traders remaining confident the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume its monetary expansion cycle, which it paused after the December 2024 meeting.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades cautiously around 97.80.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed to cut interest rates in September is 82.6%. Fed’s interest rate cut speculation has intensified due to cooling United States (US) labor market conditions.

Meanwhile, investors await Jackson Hole Symposium to get fresh cues about the US interest rate outlook, which is scheduled for August 21-23.

In Monday’s session, financial market participants will pay close attention to meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and NATO members at the White House to discuss terms laid down by Russian leader Vladimir Putin for ending war in Ukraine.

In the Swiss region, investors await Q2 Industrial Production data, which will be published at 06:30 GMT. In the previous quarter, Industrial Production rose at an annual pace of 8.5%.