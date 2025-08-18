USD/CHF ticks down to near 0.8060, investors await Trump-Zelenskyy meet

- USD/CHF faces selling pressure as dovish Fed bets have battered the US Dollar.
- Traders are confident that the Fed will cut interest rates in the September meeting.
- Investors await Trump-Zelenskyy meeting to get cues whether Ukraine is ready for peace agreement with Russia.
The USD/CHF pair edges lower to near 0.8060 during the Asian trading session on Monday. The Swiss Franc pair ticks down as the US Dollar (USD) trades with caution near its almost three-week low, with traders remaining confident the Federal Reserve (Fed) will resume its monetary expansion cycle, which it paused after the December 2024 meeting.
During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades cautiously around 97.80.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed to cut interest rates in September is 82.6%. Fed’s interest rate cut speculation has intensified due to cooling United States (US) labor market conditions.
Meanwhile, investors await Jackson Hole Symposium to get fresh cues about the US interest rate outlook, which is scheduled for August 21-23.
In Monday’s session, financial market participants will pay close attention to meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, and NATO members at the White House to discuss terms laid down by Russian leader Vladimir Putin for ending war in Ukraine.
In the Swiss region, investors await Q2 Industrial Production data, which will be published at 06:30 GMT. In the previous quarter, Industrial Production rose at an annual pace of 8.5%.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades with mild positive bias above 0.6500 amid risk appetite
AUD/USD is posting small gains above 0.6500 in the Asian session on Monday. The pair capitalizes on a generalized upbeat mood in the market amid hopes of a Ukraine peace deal as a Trump-Zelensky meeting is scheduled later in the day. However, the further upside in the Aussie appears capped by a pause in the US Dollar declines.
USD/JPY bounces to near 147.50 as upbeat mood undermines safe-haven JPY
USD/JPY starts the week positively on Monday, bouncing to near 147.50 as hopes for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war reduce demand for the safe-haven Japanese Yen. Moreover, a modest US Dollar uptick supports the pair as traders keenly await the Fed Minutes and the Jackson Hole Symposium later in the week.
Gold tests bearish commitments near $3,350 amid geopolitics, Fed concerns
Gold rebounds toward $3,350 after hitting 11-day lows despite an improved risk sentiment. US Dollar hangs near two-week troughs as focus shifts to US-Ukraine meeting and Fed events. Gold buyers face bearish pressures yet again; the $3,350 area appears a tough nut to crack.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple flash weak momentum raising risks of deeper pullbacks
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are showing signs of weakness as momentum fades across the broader crypto market. BTC and XRP are hovering near the critical $116,000 and $2.99 supports respectively, while ETH struggles to break above $4,488 resistance.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.