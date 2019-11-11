USD/CHF Technical Analysis: Positive beyond 200-day SMA, 50% Fibo.

- USD/CHF fails to cross mid-October high, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- A downside break of 0.9948 could recall 0.9900 on the chart
- Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful.
The USD/CHF pair’s failure to rise beyond mid-October highs can’t be considered as it’s weakness unless the quote traders above 200-day SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downpour. The prices seesaw around 0.9970 during early Monday.
Also favoring the buyers are the bullish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD).
As a result, prices could keep targeting a sustained move beyond October 15 high around 1.0000, also clearing 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.0016, to question May-end top near 1.0100.
On the contrary, pair’s declines below 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9948 could drag the quote to 0.9900 while the monthly bottom close to 0.9850 and the October 18 low of 0.9837 might please sellers then after.
In a case where bears keep the reins after 0.9837, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9795 will be on their radars.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Bullish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9972
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.9977
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9916
|Daily SMA50
|0.992
|Daily SMA100
|0.9874
|Daily SMA200
|0.9955
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.998
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9937
|Previous Weekly High
|0.998
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9852
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0028
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9837
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9953
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9949
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9922
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9906
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9992
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0008
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0035
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
