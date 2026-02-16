USD/CAD treads water above 1.3600 due to thin volumes on US, Canada holidays

USD/CAD inches lower after three days of gains, trading around 1.3610 during the European hours on Monday. Trading volumes are expected to be subdued as markets are closed amid the United States (US) Presidents’ Day and Canada’s Family Day.

Traders are awaiting Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due Tuesday, with annual inflation expected to edge up to 2.5% in January from 2.4%, while monthly inflation is forecast to rise to 0.1% from -0.2% previously.

The commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) remains subdued against the US Dollar (USD) as Crude Oil prices were little changed, and traders remained cautious amid ongoing geopolitical developments. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hovers near $62.70 per barrel at the time of writing.

Traders are looking ahead to the second round of US-Iran talks scheduled in Geneva on Tuesday, with Tehran signaling readiness to make nuclear concessions if Washington addresses sanctions. US-brokered Russia-Ukraine negotiations are also set to resume on Tuesday, though expectations for a swift resolution and a return of Russian Oil to global markets remain limited.

The USD/CAD pair moves little as the US Dollar (USD) steadies in holiday-thinned trading. However, the Greenback may struggle as softer January Consumer Price Index (CPI) data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may cut rates later this year.

January’s US Nonfarm Payrolls posted the strongest gain in more than a year, while the Unemployment Rate unexpectedly fell, signaling a stabilizing labor market. Investors now shift focus to the latest Fed Meeting Minutes, Q4 GDP figures, and the Fed’s preferred core PCE price index for clearer direction on the monetary policy outlook.