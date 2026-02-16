EUR/GBP Price Forecasts: Dips below 0.8700 with bulls losing steam

The Euro (EUR) extends losses below 0.8700 against the British Pound (GBP) on Monday, approaching the bottom of last week’s trading range, at 0.8685, after being rejected from the top of the broader downtrend channel, which now lies around 0.8720.

The pair dropped 0.3% on Friday, despite the upward revision of the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product's (GDP) second estimation, and is unlikely to draw any major support from the Industrial Production data scheduled for Monday. Factory output is expected to have contracted at a 1.5% pace in December, following a 0.7% gain in November.

The UK calendar is empty on Monday, and investors will be on the lookout for Tuesday’s employment report, which might provide further clues about the Bank of England’s next monetary policy decisions.



Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8695, after being rejected from trendline resistance, with the recovery from early February lows losing momentum. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a contracting positive histogram, pointing to an easing upside momentum, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands right above 50, in the neutral area.



The pair is trading lower for the fourth consecutive day, and nears the support area above 0.8675 (February 6 low). A confirmation below here exposes the February 4 low, at 0.8612. To the upside, the mentioned trendline resistance, around 0.8720, and the February 9 low, near 0.8740, are the key levels for bulls.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)