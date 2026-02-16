GBP/JPY recovers to near 209.30 even as Japan’s GDP returns to growth

The GBP/JPY pair is up 0.33% to near 209.30 during the European trading session on Monday. The cross recovers at the start of the week after bleeding past week as the Japanese Yen (JPY) corrects following the release of Japan’s Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.10% 0.08% 0.41% -0.05% -0.17% 0.05% 0.13% EUR -0.10% -0.02% 0.33% -0.15% -0.27% -0.05% 0.02% GBP -0.08% 0.02% 0.33% -0.13% -0.25% -0.03% 0.04% JPY -0.41% -0.33% -0.33% -0.46% -0.58% -0.36% -0.28% CAD 0.05% 0.15% 0.13% 0.46% -0.11% 0.11% 0.18% AUD 0.17% 0.27% 0.25% 0.58% 0.11% 0.22% 0.29% NZD -0.05% 0.05% 0.03% 0.36% -0.11% -0.22% 0.07% CHF -0.13% -0.02% -0.04% 0.28% -0.18% -0.29% -0.07% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Cabinet Office reported that the economy grew by 0.1% after contracting 0.7% in the third quarter of 2025. On an annualized basis, the GDP expanded 0.2% following a 2.6% decline.

Theoretically, improving economic prospects boost the appeal of the domestic currency.

Last week, the JPY outperformed after the landslide victory of Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi’s party in the lower house of the parliament, resulting in an increase in Takaichi’s power to pass legislative bills with fewer difficulties.

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling (GBP) trades broadly stable ahead of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data release for three months ending December, which is scheduled for Tuesday. Investors will pay close attention to the UK employment data to get fresh cues on the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy outlook.

According to estimates, the UK ILO Unemployment Rate remained steady at 5.1%. Average Earnings Including Bonuses, a key measure of wage growth, is estimated to have grown at a moderate pace of 4.6% Year-on-Year (YoY).