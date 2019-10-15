USD/CHF technical analysis: Intraday uptick falters just ahead of parity mark

- Despite the intraday pullback, the pair has managed to hold above 200-DMA.
- The near-term technical set-up support prospects for some dip-buying interest.
The USD/CHF pair failed to capitalize on its intraday positive move and faced rejection near the key parity mark, albeit has still managed to hold above the very important 200-day SMA.
Given the pair's repeated bounce from a support marked by the lower end of a two-month-old ascending trend-channel, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders.
Moreover, technical indicators on hourly charts have been losing positive momentum but maintained their bullish bias on the daily chart, supporting prospects for some dip-buying interest.
Hence, any meaningful slide might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate some fresh bullish positions near the mentioned trend-channel support, currently near the 0.9935 region.
Meanwhile, a sustained strength beyond the parity mark might prompt some technical buying and accelerate the momentum further towards the recent swing highs near the 1.0025-30 region.
The pair then could further extend the appreciating move, though is likely to confront stiff resistance near the top end of the mentioned trend-channel, currently near the 1.0100 round-figure mark.
On the flip side, a decisive break below the trend-channel support might negate any near-term bullish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to slide further towards the next major support near the 0.9860-55 region.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9975
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9971
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9941
|Daily SMA50
|0.9871
|Daily SMA100
|0.9881
|Daily SMA200
|0.9954
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9984
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9943
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9991
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9904
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9988
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9797
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9959
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9968
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9948
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9925
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9989
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0007
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.003
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up amid better German figures, trade optimism
EUR/SUD is trading above 1.10, within range. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment came out at -22.8, above expectations. Optimism about US-Sino talks and Brexit supports the pair as well.
GBP/USD experiences high volatility amid flow of Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is trading choppily in the 1.26 handle as the EU aims to reach an agreement today and every headline rocks the pair. UK wage growth is mixed with 3.8% when both excluding and including bonuses.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below mid-108.00s
The prevalent risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and extended support. A sharp fall in the US bond yields undermined the USD and failed to impress bullish traders.
Gold consolidates in a range below $1500 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, below the key $1500 psychological mark.
Cryptos: Incumbents don't know to play well
The Libra project led by Facebook remains on track despite the first defections. Those who have abandoned the project are mostly payment gateways. Bitcoin's lack of tone weighs on Ethereum's mood.