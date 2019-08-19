USD/CHF technical analysis: Firm upside momentum towards 21-DMA amid bullish MACD

- USD/CHF again confronts 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, while aiming 21-DMA, with the bullish MACD.
- 50-DMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement can please buyers before three-month-old resistance-line comes into play.
Although 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of April-August downpour has repeatedly questioned USD/CHF upside, bullish MACD increases the odds for the pair’s breakout as it takes the rounds to 0.9796 heading into the European session open on Monday.
In doing to 21-day simple moving average (DMA) at 0.9815, followed by 50-DMA level of 0.9846, will become buyers’ next targets. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9880 and a downward sloping trend-line since early-May, at 0.9930, could challenge bulls then after.
Should traders ignore bullish signal by 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator, 0.9770 and 0.9715 hold the keys for the pair’s drop to 0.9660.
Additionally, pair’s extended south-run beneath 0.9660 might not hesitate to call 0.9600 back to the chart.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: On the recovery mode
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9795
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.9784
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9815
|Daily SMA50
|0.9848
|Daily SMA100
|0.9963
|Daily SMA200
|0.9962
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.981
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9758
|Previous Weekly High
|0.981
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9659
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9952
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.978
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.979
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9778
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9758
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9731
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9705
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.981
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9863
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Focus remains on German bond yields
EUR/USD is at the mercy of the action in the German bond yields amid rising dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and the talk of German fiscal boost. Eurozone Current Account and CPI data are unlikely to move the needle on the EUR pairs.
GBP/USD: All eyes on UK PM Johnson’s EU trip after Yellowhammer leak
GBP/USD holds on to recovery gains as the UK lawmakers step forward to defend the Yellowhammer reports’ leak. The UK PM Johnson travels to the EU later this week. Recovery in risk sentiment and likely receding tension between the UK and Iran also offer support.
USD/JPY bounces off 106.25, focus on Fed minutes, Jackson Hole
USD/JPY bounces off the key support at 106.25 and heads back towards the 106.50 level, in response to downbeat Japanese trade data, risk-on action in the Asian equities and higher Treasury yields.
Gold: Under pressure after bearish outside day, eyes sub-$1,500 levels
Gold is flashing red after Friday's bearish outside day candle. The yellow metal created a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Friday, which occurs when the trading range engulfs preceding trading day's high and low.
Week Ahead: Jackson Hole, FOMC minutes & recession fear
There is some Deja vu to this backdrop, its basically a continuation of last week but with some big new developments. This was the worst week of 2019 for equities.