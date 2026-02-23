TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Drifts lower as ‘bearish flag’ emerges

  • GBP/JPY slips within the 208.00–209.25 range as sellers defend near-term resistance.
  • Bearish flag pattern and weak RSI signal rising downside risks toward 207.50.
  • A break below channel support exposes 205.32 and the 200-day SMA near 202.60.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Drifts lower as ‘bearish flag’ emerges
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

GBP/JPY retreats on Monday, down 0.22%, yet it remains consolidated within the 208.00-209.25 range, with traders eyeing a key break of support level seen at around 207.75. At the time of writing, the cross trades at 208.57 after reaching a high of 209.23.

GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture shows consolidation near the bottom of an ascending uptrend channel. Although the convergence of the support trendline and the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at around 207.60 has kept GBP/JPY from falling, downside risks are emerging amid the formation of a ‘bearish flag.’

Momentum shows that GBP/JPY shorts have the upper hand as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains depressed below its neutral level, aiming downwards. That said, further downside is seen.

If GBP/JPY tumbles below 208.00, the next key support would be around 207.50. On further weakness, the next stop would be the October 8 swing high turned support at 205.32, ahead of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 202.60.

Upwards, GBP/JPY buyers need to push prices past the 209.50 area, followed by 210.00. If they clear the stir resistance at the confluence of the 20- and 50-day SMAs around 210.73/210.98, GBP/JPY could be poised to test the February 10 high at 213.82.

GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

Pound Sterling Price This Month

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this month. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD1.47%2.34%0.97%1.53%-0.16%2.01%1.16%
EUR-1.47%0.85%-0.47%0.06%-1.60%0.53%-0.30%
GBP-2.34%-0.85%-1.34%-0.79%-2.43%-0.32%-1.15%
JPY-0.97%0.47%1.34%0.54%-1.14%1.00%0.17%
CAD-1.53%-0.06%0.79%-0.54%-1.67%0.47%-0.36%
AUD0.16%1.60%2.43%1.14%1.67%2.16%1.32%
NZD-2.01%-0.53%0.32%-1.00%-0.47%-2.16%-0.83%
CHF-1.16%0.30%1.15%-0.17%0.36%-1.32%0.83%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Markets analyst, news editor, and trading instructor with over 14 years of experience across FX, commodities, US equity indices, and global macro markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.1800

EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.1800

EUR/USD manages to regain composure and retests the 1.1800 region in quite a positive start to the week. The pair’s bounce follows the US Dollar’s offered stance post-SCOTUS ruling ahead of important US data and Fedspeak on Tuesday.

GBP/USD looks stuck around 1.3500 amid firm gains

GBP/USD looks stuck around 1.3500 amid firm gains

GBP/USD is pushing further north on Monday, revisiting the 1.3500 hurdle and beyond. Cable’s uptick is largely being fuelled by the broader softness in the Greenback, amid lingering uncertainty around tariffs.

Gold pops above $5,200, four-week highs

Gold pops above $5,200, four-week highs

Gold is holding onto its bullish tone on Monday, reaching new multi-week highs just past the $5,200 mark per troy ounce. Fresh trade-war concerns, coupled with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, are keeping demand for the yellow metal well on the rise.

Ethereum Price Forecast: BitMine's holdings reach 4.42 million ETH as Fundstrat predicts 87% win-ratio

Ethereum Price Forecast: BitMine's holdings reach 4.42 million ETH as Fundstrat predicts 87% win-ratio

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) scooped up 51,162 ETH last week, marking its largest purchase since December.

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

Ripple is rising above $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid fresh tariff-triggered headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off to $1.33, the token’s intraday low, can be attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and risk-averse sentiment among other factors.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers