GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Drifts lower as ‘bearish flag’ emerges
- GBP/JPY slips within the 208.00–209.25 range as sellers defend near-term resistance.
- Bearish flag pattern and weak RSI signal rising downside risks toward 207.50.
- A break below channel support exposes 205.32 and the 200-day SMA near 202.60.
GBP/JPY retreats on Monday, down 0.22%, yet it remains consolidated within the 208.00-209.25 range, with traders eyeing a key break of support level seen at around 207.75. At the time of writing, the cross trades at 208.57 after reaching a high of 209.23.
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The technical picture shows consolidation near the bottom of an ascending uptrend channel. Although the convergence of the support trendline and the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at around 207.60 has kept GBP/JPY from falling, downside risks are emerging amid the formation of a ‘bearish flag.’
Momentum shows that GBP/JPY shorts have the upper hand as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains depressed below its neutral level, aiming downwards. That said, further downside is seen.
If GBP/JPY tumbles below 208.00, the next key support would be around 207.50. On further weakness, the next stop would be the October 8 swing high turned support at 205.32, ahead of the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 202.60.
Upwards, GBP/JPY buyers need to push prices past the 209.50 area, followed by 210.00. If they clear the stir resistance at the confluence of the 20- and 50-day SMAs around 210.73/210.98, GBP/JPY could be poised to test the February 10 high at 213.82.
GBP/JPY Price Chart – Daily
