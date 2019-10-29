USD/CHF technical analysis: Downside capped by immediate rising channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF pulls back from multi-day old falling trend line resistance.
  • 50% of Fibonacci retracement adds strength to the channel’s support.

Although a downward sloping trend line since October 03 recently triggered the USD/CHF pair’s pullback, prices still stay inside a short-term rising channel while taking rounds to 0.9950 during Asian session on Tuesday.

Not only the lower line of the seven-day-old ascending channel but 50% Fibonacci retracement level of current month declines also highlights the importance of 0.9933/30 as the key support.

On the upside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9956 can be considered as an immediate resistance ahead of looking back to the descending trend line, around 0.9962.

It’s worth pointing that the pair’s rise past-0.9962 enables it to question mid-month top near 1.0000 while targeting a monthly high of 1.0028.

Alternatively, pair’s declines below 0.9930 set the tone for an extended downpour towards 0.9890 and a monthly bottom close to 0.9835.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

Trend: further recovery expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9948
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 0.9946
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9936
Daily SMA50 0.9903
Daily SMA100 0.9875
Daily SMA200 0.9956
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.997
Previous Daily Low 0.9938
Previous Weekly High 0.9956
Previous Weekly Low 0.9841
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.995
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9958
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9933
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9919
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.99
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9965
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9984
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9998

 

 

