USD/CHF Technical Analysis: 5-week-old triangle can limit declines below 200-bar SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF fails to extend uptick beyond 200-bar SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement.
  • The symmetrical triangle continues to favor sideways momentum.

While failure to break 200-bar SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement speaks loudly of the USD/CHF pair’s weakness, a month-old symmetrical triangle could restrict pair’s near-term moves. The quote takes the rounds to 0.9910 by the press time of the pre-European session on Thursday.

Given the quote’s latest slip beneath key technical levels, prices are likely to revisit the support line of the five-week-old symmetrical triangle formation, at 0.9870, a break of which will open the doors for the pair additional weakness towards October month low near 0.9835 and the September bottom close to 0.9800.

On the contrary, 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 0.9920 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of October month declines, at 0.9935, could keep buyers await.

In a case of pair’s rise past-0.9935, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and the triangle’s resistance can question bulls around 0.9955 and 0.9975 respectively. Though, a sustained run-up past-0.975 enables the optimists to take aim at 1.0000 and 1.0030.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9908
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 0.9907
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9913
Daily SMA50 0.9923
Daily SMA100 0.9882
Daily SMA200 0.995
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9938
Previous Daily Low 0.9898
Previous Weekly High 0.9978
Previous Weekly Low 0.9869
Previous Monthly High 1.0028
Previous Monthly Low 0.9837
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9922
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9913
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9891
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9875
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9852
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9931
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9954
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.997

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

