USD/CHF Technical Analysis: 5-week-old triangle can limit declines below 200-bar SMA

- USD/CHF fails to extend uptick beyond 200-bar SMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement.
- The symmetrical triangle continues to favor sideways momentum.
While failure to break 200-bar SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement speaks loudly of the USD/CHF pair’s weakness, a month-old symmetrical triangle could restrict pair’s near-term moves. The quote takes the rounds to 0.9910 by the press time of the pre-European session on Thursday.
Given the quote’s latest slip beneath key technical levels, prices are likely to revisit the support line of the five-week-old symmetrical triangle formation, at 0.9870, a break of which will open the doors for the pair additional weakness towards October month low near 0.9835 and the September bottom close to 0.9800.
On the contrary, 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) around 0.9920 and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of October month declines, at 0.9935, could keep buyers await.
In a case of pair’s rise past-0.9935, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and the triangle’s resistance can question bulls around 0.9955 and 0.9975 respectively. Though, a sustained run-up past-0.975 enables the optimists to take aim at 1.0000 and 1.0030.
USD/CHF 4-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9908
|Today Daily Change
|1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.9907
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9913
|Daily SMA50
|0.9923
|Daily SMA100
|0.9882
|Daily SMA200
|0.995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9938
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9898
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9978
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9869
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0028
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9837
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9922
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9913
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9891
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9875
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9852
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9931
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9954
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.997
