USD/CHF Technical Analysis: 38.2% Fibonacci, 200-DMA doubt pullback from monthly low

USD/CHF recovers from four weeks’ low.

50% Fibonacci retracement level, October bottom restrict further downside.

200-DMA breakout will again highlight 1.0000 psychological magnet.

USD/CHF seesaws around 0.9873 while heading into the European session on Wednesday. The quote dropped to the lowest since early November on Tuesday but pulls back off-late.

The pair’s refrain to drop further below the latest bottom seems to prepare for a confrontation to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August-October rise, near 0.9890. Though, 200-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA), at 0.9920 now, seems to restrict the quote’s advances afterward.

If at all bulls manage to cross 200-DMA, 0.9980 and 1.0000 could regain market attention.

On the downside, 50% Fibonacci retracement and October month trough surrounding 0.9845/37 could keep the short-term declines limited.

However, a sustained downpour beneath 0.9837 might not refrain from challenging 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9800.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Recovery anticipated