USD/CHF Technical Analysis: 38.2% Fibonacci, 200-DMA doubt pullback from monthly low

- USD/CHF recovers from four weeks’ low.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement level, October bottom restrict further downside.
- 200-DMA breakout will again highlight 1.0000 psychological magnet.
USD/CHF seesaws around 0.9873 while heading into the European session on Wednesday. The quote dropped to the lowest since early November on Tuesday but pulls back off-late.
The pair’s refrain to drop further below the latest bottom seems to prepare for a confrontation to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August-October rise, near 0.9890. Though, 200-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA), at 0.9920 now, seems to restrict the quote’s advances afterward.
If at all bulls manage to cross 200-DMA, 0.9980 and 1.0000 could regain market attention.
On the downside, 50% Fibonacci retracement and October month trough surrounding 0.9845/37 could keep the short-term declines limited.
However, a sustained downpour beneath 0.9837 might not refrain from challenging 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9800.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Recovery anticipated
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9873
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.9873
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9935
|Daily SMA50
|0.993
|Daily SMA100
|0.9888
|Daily SMA200
|0.9947
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9927
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9857
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0024
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0024
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9884
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9816
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9774
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9956
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9984
