JPY: Election risks and BoJ path – Commerzbank

Commerzbank’s Thu Lan Nguyen argues that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s landslide victory increases market concerns over a more expansionary fiscal and monetary mix that could weaken the Japanese Yen. However, Nguyen outlines two scenarios where the Yen could eventually appreciate, either via a market backlash against rising debt or a faster Bank of Japan tightening response to inflation risks.

Takaichi win raises yen policy risks

"This means that virtually nothing stands in the way of the Takaichi government's plans as with this majority, it is now possible for it to pass laws without the approval of the upper house."

"This is because there are fears that Takaichi will pursue an overly expansionary fiscal and monetary policy."

"One danger that the market sees is that she could put an end to the Bank of Japan's cautious normalization course."

"If investors increasingly turn away from Japanese government bonds because they fear national debt will spiral out of control, the government will have to backtrack if it does not want to risk national bankruptcy."

"In order to bring inflation back under control in such a scenario, the BoJ may have to keep interest rates at a restrictive level for an extended period of time, which could make it more difficult to service the national debt."

