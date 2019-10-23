USD/CHF technical analysis: 0.9912/15, 4H 200MA limit immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF struggles to hold the latest recovery gains.
  • A seven-week-old rising trend line, 50% Fibonacci retracement acts as the closest upside barrier.
  • 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement offers adjacent support.

The USD/CHF pair’s recovery from 0.9840 seems to lack momentum as the quote witnesses a pullback to 0.9900 ahead of the European session opening on Wednesday.

With this, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September-October rise, at 0.9885, acts as the close support to watch as a break of which can recall 0.9840 on the chart.

Assuming the price decline below 0.9840, September month bottom close to 0.9800 will be on the sellers’ watch-list.

On the upside, a seven-week-old rising trend line, 50% Fibonacci retracement acts as an adjacent resistance, near 0.9912/15, ahead of 200-bar simple moving average on the four-hour chart (4H 200MA), at 0.9930 now.

It should, however, be noted that the pair’s rise past-0.9930 enables it to aim for 1.0000 round-figure and then rush to the monthly top surrounding 1.0015/20.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9896
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 0.9896
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9937
Daily SMA50 0.9891
Daily SMA100 0.9874
Daily SMA200 0.9957
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9897
Previous Daily Low 0.9853
Previous Weekly High 0.9997
Previous Weekly Low 0.9837
Previous Monthly High 0.9988
Previous Monthly Low 0.9797
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.988
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.987
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9867
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9838
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9823
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9911
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9926
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9955

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

