USD/CHF supported at 0.9320, consolidates gains at 0.9340 area

- US dollar's reversal from 0.9350 area has been contained above 0.9320.
- The dollar consolidates gains after a four-day rally.
- Above 0.9356/69, the pair could accelerate the uptrend towards 0.9473 – Credit Suisse.
The US dollar is consolidating gains around 0.9340 on Thursday after a four-day rally from 0.9240. The pair’s pullback from 5, ½-month highs 0.9365 has been contained above previous highs at 0.9320/30 in a choppy trading session.
US dollar's rally loses steam
The greenback is hesitating after having appreciated beyond 1% over the last four days, buoyed by the rally in US bond's yields amid market expectations that the Federal Reserve might start tapering bond purchases as early as November.
The souring market mood on Thursday’s American Session, with stock markets turning negative after a positive opening, is weighing on the USD, in favor of the safe-haven Swiss Franc.
Furthermore, the economic calendar has not been particularly dollar-supportive. Weekly jobless claims increased for the third consecutive time on the week of September 25, with 362,000 new applications, while the second quarter’s US Gross Domestic Product was revised up to a 6.7% increase from the previous 6.6% estimation.
USD/CHF: Breach of 0.9356/69 resistance will open the path to 0.9473 – Credit Suisse
The pair is now capped below important resistance at 0.9356/69 which, according to Credit Suisse’s FX Analysis Team, would open the path to 0.9473: “It’s worth reiterating that there is little in the way of meaningful resistance if a breakout above 0.9356/69 is seen until the .9473 high, which suggests we could see a sharp acceleration in momentum.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9325
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.9342
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9229
|Daily SMA50
|0.9177
|Daily SMA100
|0.9135
|Daily SMA200
|0.9109
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9355
|Previous Daily Low
|0.928
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9333
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9216
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9019
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9327
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9309
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9297
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9251
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9221
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9372
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9401
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9447
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh 2021 lows, remains on the backfoot
The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.1562, bouncing just modestly from the level and at risk of falling. Supply chain issues and inflationary pressures pushed investors away from high-yielding assets and into the greenback.
GBP/USD bounces toward 1.35 on end-of-quarter flows
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.35 as last-minute efforts to balance the books result in a significant bounce for cable. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
Gold retreating from critical resistance level, still bullish
Supply chain concerns and fears of higher inflation undermined the market’s sentiment. Stocks are once again in free-fall, government bond yields holding ground. XAU/USD reached the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily slide before paring gains.
Uniswap price action could lose 44% if bulls can not defend $22
Uniswap (UNI) has formed a bull trap in its downward trend. With bulls licking their wounds, expect fewer support at $22. A break would spell more downside risk towards $13 for October
Where are Chinese investors going?
We wanted something juicy from the central bank powwow in Europe and we got it— Powell admitted what many have said for weeks now—the supply chain issues that have pushed inflation up are not going away anytime soon and will extend into next year...