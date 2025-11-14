TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CHF struggles near 0.7920 even as traders trim dovish Fed bets

  • USD/CHF edges lower to near 0.7920 despite traders trimming Fed dovish bets.
  • Fed officials stressed maintaining slight restrictiveness in the monetary policy as inflation is well above target.
  • Swiss Producer and Import prices surprisingly declined by 0.3% in October.
USD/CHF struggles near 0.7920 even as traders trim dovish Fed bets
Sagar DuaSagar DuaFXStreet

The USD/CHF pair ticks down to near 0.7920 during the late Asian trading session on Friday. The Swiss Franc pair struggles to gain ground after revisiting an over three-week low of 0.7910 posted on Thursday. The pair is under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms even as traders have trimmed bets supporting an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the December policy meeting.

During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, edges lower to near 99.15. The USD Index remains close to its two-week low of 99.00 posted on Thursday.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December meeting has diminished to 50.7% from 63% seen on Thursday.

Fed dovish bets have receded as few Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members have been stressing the need to exercise caution on interest rate cuts as inflationary pressures remain well above the central bank’s 2% target.

“Policy closer to neutral than modestly restrictive, and the Fed needs to continue to lean against inflation," St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said at the Economic Impact & Policy Forum hosted by the University of Evansville, in Indiana, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Swiss Franc trades broadly firm as Swiss National Bank (SNB) officials have expressed confidence that inflation will increase in the coming quarters. Contrary to officials’ guidance, Swiss Producer and Import Prices data for October have come in surprisingly negative. Inflation at the wholesale level declined at a faster pace of 0.3% month-on-month against a 0.2% drop in September. Economists expect the producer inflation to have risen by 0.1%.

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

maintaining

Author

Sagar Dua

Sagar Dua

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

More from Sagar Dua
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1600

EUR/USD comes under pressure near 1.1600

EUR/USD is now facing increasing selling pressure, abandoning the area of recent daily highs and refocusing on the 1.1600 region amid decent losses for the day. The pair’s correction comes in response to the acceptable bounce in the US Dollar, while traders gear up for upcoming key data releases in the US.

GBP/USD recedes to 1.3140 on USD rebound

GBP/USD recedes to 1.3140 on USD rebound

GBP/USD remains on the back foot on Friday, retreating to the 1.3140 region on the back of the marked upside impulse in the Greenback. In the meantime, worries about the UK’s fiscal discipline and political stability keep the British Pound under scrutiny, weighing on Cable. Adding to the noise, reports suggested PM Starmer and Chancellor Reeves have shelved plans to raise income tax rates.

Gold meets some contention just above $4,000

Gold meets some contention just above $4,000

Gold trade with heavy losses, approaching the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce on the back of the marked bounce in the US Dollar, higher US Treasury yields across the curve and fading expectations for a Fed rate cut in December.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off persists amid low institutional and retail demand

Bitcoin is trading above $97,000 at the time of writing on Friday amid a sticky bearish wave in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off extends to altcoins, with Ethereum and Ripple hovering below $3,200 and $2.30, respectively.

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

Weekly focus: Looking towards post-shutdown US data

The end of US government shutdown was not enough to drive a lasting recovery in markets' risk appetite, with equity and bond markets weakening towards the end of the week.

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain mainnet upgrade shifts consensus mechanism from PoA to DPoS as VET extends decline 

VeChain holds above $0.0150 as overhead pressure signals a 15% downside risk. VeChain migrates from Proof of Authority to Delegated Proof of Stake to power the network’s next growth phase.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers