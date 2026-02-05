RBA’s Bullock: Central bank needs tighter policy as capacity constraints lift inflation risks

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Bullock said on Friday that the board lifted the Official Cash Rate (OCR) because the economy is more capacity constrained than previously judged, meaning policy needed to be tighter. Bullock added that the RBA needs to dampen demand growth unless supply capacity can expand faster.

Key quotes

We need to dampen the growth of demand unless the supply side of the economy can expand a little quicker.



Based on its assessment that the economy is more capacity constrained, the board judged that monetary policy needed to be tighter.



Much of the recent increase in inflation is judged to be temporary but some of it seems to be persistent.



Board will be monitoring closely the extent to which the stronger inflation we have observed is persistent or temporary.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading 0.95% lower on the day to trade at 0.6930.