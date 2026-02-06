The GBP/USD pair adds to the previous day's dovish Bank of England (BoE)-inspired heavy losses and drifts lower for the third straight day on Friday. The downward trajectory is sponsored by sustained US Dollar (USD) buying and drags spot prices to a two-week low during the Asian session, with bears now awaiting a break below the 1.3500 psychological mark before placing fresh bets.

The nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve (Fed) chair fueled speculations that the US central bank will be less dovish than expected. This, along with a rise in volatility, benefits the USD's status as the global reserve currency. In fact, the USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, climbs to a fresh high since January 23 and turns out to be a key factor exerting pressure on the GBP/USD pair.

The British Pound (GBP), on the other hand, is undermined by the 5-4 MPC vote split to leave rates unchanged at the end of the February policy meeting on Thursday and the BoE's dovish outlook. In fact, the central bank signaled a future cut if inflation continued to slow. Moreover, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey, addressing reporters during the post-meeting press conference, said that inflation is set to reach the target level sooner than expected.

Traders were quick to react and are now pricing in a 50 basis points (bps) rate cut by the BoE this year, which further contributes to the offered tone surrounding the GBP/USD pair. Meanwhile, the US Fed is also expected to lower borrowing costs two more times in 2026. This, in turn, holds back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and offers some support to the currency pair, though the fundamental backdrop backs the case for further losses.