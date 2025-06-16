USD/CHF strengthens above 0.8100 on renewed US Dollar demand

USD/CHF drifts higher to near 0.8125 in Monday’s early European session.

The upbeat Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index supports the US Dollar.

The Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at the June meeting on Wednesday.

The USD/CHF pair gathers strength to around 0.8125 during the early European session on Monday, bolstered by the rebound in the US Dollar (USD). Investors await the Swiss May Producer and Import Prices and SECO Economic Forecasts, which will be published later on Monday.

The stronger-than-expected Friday’s US economic data lift the Greenback against the Swiss Franc (CHF). The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index improved to 60.5 in June, compared to 52.2 in the previous reading. This reading came in stronger than the 53.5 expected.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, recovers to near 98.25, adding 0.15% on the day.

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy meeting will take center stage later on Wednesday. The US central bank is anticipated to keep interest rates steady at its June meeting. Futures markets expect two rate cuts by year-end, possibly beginning in September, bolstered by softer inflation data last week.

Investors fear that the conflict between Israel and Iran could escalate into a broader regional conflict. This, in turn, could boost the safe-haven currency like the CHF and create a headwind for the pair. Israel started attacks on Iran on Friday, targeting nuclear facilities and missile factories and killing military leaders. Late Sunday, Iran launched a fresh attack on Israel, with an explosion seen in the coastal city of Haifa.