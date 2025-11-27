TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CHF steady as Fed rate-cut expectations, Swiss data weigh

  • Fed rate-cut expectations hold near 85%, keeping the US Dollar under pressure.
  • Weekly jobless claims remain resilient, but broader labor-market signals continue to soften gradually.
  • Thin liquidity due to Thanksgiving and Swiss data in focus ahead of Q3 GDP and KOF Leading Indicator.
USD/CHF steady as Fed rate-cut expectations, Swiss data weigh
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

USD/CHF trades around 0.8050 on Thursday at the time of writing, virtually inchandeg for the day. The pair nevertheless remains under pressure as the US Dollar (USD) weakens broadly, weighed down by growing market conviction that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is on track to deliver another rate cut next month.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, markets now assign roughly an 85% chance to a 25-basis-point cut at the December meeting. This trend continues despite the publication of generally solid US data. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending November 22 rose to 216,000, below the expected 225,000, confirming a degree of labor-market resilience. At the same time, Continuing Claims increased slightly from 1.95 million to 1.96 million, signaling a gradual cooling that markets have already factored in.

Durable Goods Orders released on Wednesday also surprised to the upside, but this did little to alter the dominant perception, particularly amid speculation that Kevin Hassett, widely viewed as dovish, could replace Jerome Powell as Fed Chair after his term ends in May.

Market liquidity is especially thin on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States (US), limiting volatility across US assets and reinforcing policy-expectation-driven moves. The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds steady near 99.57 at the time of writing, unable to benefit from the stronger data.

Conversely, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is broadly expected to maintain its policy rate at 0.00% potentially through 2027, according to several analysts. A policy divergence that further supports downward pressure on USD/CHF.

In Switzerland, traders are now awaiting two key data releases on Friday: third-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the KOF Leading Indicator, both of which may provide additional insight into the country’s economic trajectory. Until then, USD/CHF continues to trade in an environment structurally unfavorable to the US Dollar, dominated by Fed rate-cut expectations.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.00%-0.01%-0.06%-0.08%-0.20%-0.52%0.05%
EUR0.00%-0.00%-0.05%-0.07%-0.20%-0.51%0.07%
GBP0.00%0.00%-0.06%-0.07%-0.20%-0.51%0.07%
JPY0.06%0.05%0.06%-0.02%-0.13%-0.48%0.14%
CAD0.08%0.07%0.07%0.02%-0.10%-0.44%0.16%
AUD0.20%0.20%0.20%0.13%0.10%-0.32%0.27%
NZD0.52%0.51%0.51%0.48%0.44%0.32%0.59%
CHF-0.05%-0.07%-0.07%-0.14%-0.16%-0.27%-0.59%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD maintains its focus on 1.1600

EUR/USD maintains its focus on 1.1600

EUR/USD struggles to extend its ongoing recovery, meeting firm resistance around the 1.1600 neighbourhood on the back of a directionless US Dollar and the generalised flattish mood in the FX universe. Moving forward, the release of Germany’s preliminary inflation data should be the salient event on Friday.

GBP/USD comes under pressure near 1.3230

GBP/USD comes under pressure near 1.3230

GBP/USD is now facing a daily correction after hitting fresh four-week highs near 1.3270 earlier on Thursday. Indeed, Cable trades in an irresolute fashion so far, struggling to maintain its sharp rebound in place on the back of the directionless Greenback.

Gold: Next target comes at $4,250

Gold: Next target comes at $4,250

Gold trades on the back foot on Thursday, coming under some mild downside pressure against the backdrop of the widespread lack of a clear direction in the global markets, all following the Thanksgiving Day holiday and the associated marginal trading conditions in the global markets.

Solana memecoin Bonk launches ETP on European exchange in partnership with Bitcoin Capital

Solana memecoin Bonk launches ETP on European exchange in partnership with Bitcoin Capital

The Bonk community has partnered with Bitcoin Capital to launch the first exchange-traded product tracking the memecoin's price on SIX Swiss Exchange.

Thanksgiving holiday gives time to digest UK budget, and growing stock market breadth

Thanksgiving holiday gives time to digest UK budget, and growing stock market breadth

With US markets closed for Thanksgiving, UK and European stock indices are mostly drifting a touch lower this morning. The focus remains on the postmortem of the UK budget.

Ripple fragile recovery stalls despite UAE grants RLUSD stablecoin regulatory green light

Ripple fragile recovery stalls despite UAE grants RLUSD stablecoin regulatory green light

Ripple (XRP) is losing momentum, trading at around $2.19 at the time of writing on Thursday. Bulls' attempts to shape the uptrend toward key hurdles at $2.36 and $2.52 failed to gain traction amid resistance at $2.30. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers