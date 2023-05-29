USD/CHF stays pressured towards 0.9000 as US dollar eases despite debt ceiling deal, Swiss GDP, US NFP eyed

  • USD/CHF remains depressed after reversing from seven-week high.
  • US Dollar consolidates monthly gains as US debt ceiling agreement lacks overall acceptance ahead of Congress voting.
  • Risk appetite appears slightly positive as off in multiple markets, including Switzerland, limits sentiment.

USD/CHF holds lower ground near the mid-0.9000s amid early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair struggles to cheer the US Dollar's weakness amid holidays in the US and Switzerland.

That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from the highest levels in 10 weeks as the US policymakers unveil initial agreement on the measures to avoid the ‘catastrophic’ default. It’s worth noting, however, that some among the Republicans and Democrats are against the deal and hence signal a bumpy road through Congress even as the June 05 default looms, which in turn puts a floor under the US Dollar and prods the USD/CHF bears.

Not only the mixed concerns on the US debt limited agreement but hawkish concerns about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move, backed by the upbeat US data, also underpin the bullish bias surrounding the Swiss Franc pair.

During the last week, US PMIs, the second estimate of the first quarter (Q1) 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Durable Goods Orders and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for the said month, also known as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, marked upbeat details in their latest readings. The same joins US Dollar positive comments from International Monetary Fund Managing (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva, as well as some of the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, to keep the US Dollar bulls hopeful. As a result, the interest rate futures and the CME’s FedWatch Tool show recently increasing support for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 25 basis points (bps) rate hike in June.

On a different page, the S&P500 Futures print mild gains and cut the US Dollar’s haven demand while the yields are less active amid off in bond markets in the US.

Looking ahead, risk catalysts may entertain the USD/CHF traders ahead of the Swiss Q1 GDP and the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), scheduled for publishing on Tuesday and Friday. Above all, major attention will be given to the US Congress voting on the debt ceiling deal.

Technical analysis

USD/CHF sellers need validation from a three-week-old ascending support line, close to 0.9030 at the latest.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9047
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02%
Today daily open 0.9049
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8961
Daily SMA50 0.9014
Daily SMA100 0.9137
Daily SMA200 0.939
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9075
Previous Daily Low 0.9019
Previous Weekly High 0.9075
Previous Weekly Low 0.8941
Previous Monthly High 0.9198
Previous Monthly Low 0.8852
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.904
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9053
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.902
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8991
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8964
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9076
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9104
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9132

 

 

