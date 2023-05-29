USD/CHF stays pressured towards 0.9000 as US dollar eases despite debt ceiling deal, Swiss GDP, US NFP eyed

- USD/CHF remains depressed after reversing from seven-week high.
- US Dollar consolidates monthly gains as US debt ceiling agreement lacks overall acceptance ahead of Congress voting.
- Risk appetite appears slightly positive as off in multiple markets, including Switzerland, limits sentiment.
USD/CHF holds lower ground near the mid-0.9000s amid early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair struggles to cheer the US Dollar's weakness amid holidays in the US and Switzerland.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreats from the highest levels in 10 weeks as the US policymakers unveil initial agreement on the measures to avoid the ‘catastrophic’ default. It’s worth noting, however, that some among the Republicans and Democrats are against the deal and hence signal a bumpy road through Congress even as the June 05 default looms, which in turn puts a floor under the US Dollar and prods the USD/CHF bears.
Not only the mixed concerns on the US debt limited agreement but hawkish concerns about the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move, backed by the upbeat US data, also underpin the bullish bias surrounding the Swiss Franc pair.
During the last week, US PMIs, the second estimate of the first quarter (Q1) 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Durable Goods Orders and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for the said month, also known as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, marked upbeat details in their latest readings. The same joins US Dollar positive comments from International Monetary Fund Managing (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva, as well as some of the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, to keep the US Dollar bulls hopeful. As a result, the interest rate futures and the CME’s FedWatch Tool show recently increasing support for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 25 basis points (bps) rate hike in June.
On a different page, the S&P500 Futures print mild gains and cut the US Dollar’s haven demand while the yields are less active amid off in bond markets in the US.
Looking ahead, risk catalysts may entertain the USD/CHF traders ahead of the Swiss Q1 GDP and the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), scheduled for publishing on Tuesday and Friday. Above all, major attention will be given to the US Congress voting on the debt ceiling deal.
Technical analysis
USD/CHF sellers need validation from a three-week-old ascending support line, close to 0.9030 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9047
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.9049
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8961
|Daily SMA50
|0.9014
|Daily SMA100
|0.9137
|Daily SMA200
|0.939
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9075
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9019
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9075
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8941
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8852
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.904
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9053
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.902
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8991
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8964
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9076
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9104
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9132
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0700 in quiet day
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having recovered toward 1.0750 in the early European morning and retreated toward 1.0700. The trading action stays subdued in financial markets on Monday as US markets remain closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2350 despite USD resilience
GBP/USD has staged a modest rebound and climbed above 1.2350 in the American session on Monday. With the US Dollar staying resilient against its major rivals, however, the pair struggles to stretch higher. Financial markets in the US remain closed on Memorial Day.
Gold extends sideways grind slightly below $1,950
Gold price continues to fluctuate in a tight channel slightly below $1,950 following last week's sharp decline. With US bond markets remaining closed on Memorial Day, XAU/USD struggles to find a directional catalyst ahead of this week's key data releases.
Ethereum ZK rollups eye Arbitrum’s market share as adoption rises
Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution ZK-Rollup–which includes dYdX, zkSync Era and Loopring–has registered around $800 million in total value locked (TVL), ranking in the top five among layer-2 protocols.
Time to fasten seatbelts as Erdogan secures another term
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, a long-standing Turkish leader also known for his unorthodox economic doctrines, has secured a victory in the country’s presidential election yesterday.