USD/CHF stays bearish around 0.8600 as Fed concerns weigh on US Dollar ahead of US GDP

- USD/CHF remains pressured for the third consecutive day while declining toward multi-year low marked the last week.
- US Dollar weakness fades amid cautious mood ahead of ECB, US GDP.
- Fed announces 0.25% increase in interest rates but markets expect its to be the last.
- Swiss Franc pair’s recovery remains elusive as US statistics fail to underpin September rate hike concerns.
USD/CHF bears jostle with the key support around 0.8580 as markets brace for the European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy decision during early Thursday, making rounds to 0.8600 round figure by the press time.
Even so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair stays bearish for the third consecutive day amid the broad US Dollar weakness, as well as due to the market’s cautious optimism. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) prints a three-day downtrend despite the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 0.25% interest rate hike, as well as readiness for an interest rate increase in September, amid fears of a sooner end to the tightening spell. Also likely to have weighed on the greenback could be expectations of witnessing further easing in the US data, which in turn will challenge the Fed from lifting the rates in September.
It’s worth observing that the US stock futures regain upside momentum targeting the yearly high marked the previous day while equities in the Asia-Pacific zone also edge higher as market participants sense a sooner end to the rate hike trajectory at the major central banks. Additionally, improvements in China data and the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) rejection of the recession woes also underpin the market’s mildly positive outlook.
It should be noted that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) appears more hawkish compared to the Fed and hence exert downside pressure on the USD/CHF prices.
Looking ahead, the first readings of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the second quarter (Q2), expected to ease to 1.8% from 2.0%, will be important to watch for clear directions. Also crucial will be the US Durable Goods Orders for June, likely easing to 1.0% from 1.8% prior (revised), as well as the monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank (ECB).
Technical analysis
A seven-week-old rising support line, around 0.8580 by the press time, challenges USD/CHF bears from refreshing the lowest level since 2015 by breaking the 0.8555 mark. That said, the nearly oversold RSI also prods the Swiss Franc (CHF) buyers. However, a corrective bounce remains elusive unless crossing May’s bottom of 0.8820.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8602
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|0.8608
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8764
|Daily SMA50
|0.8915
|Daily SMA100
|0.898
|Daily SMA200
|0.9198
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8656
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8598
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8684
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8555
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8634
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8562
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8526
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8644
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.868
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8703
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1100 ahead of ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading close to the 1.1100 round figure heading toward Thursday’s European session. The pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day but lacks upside momentum amid a cautious mood ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD advances to over one-week high, trades above mid-1.2900s on weaker USD
GBP/USD scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to over a one-week high. The ongoing USD retracement slide from a two-week top act as a tailwind for the pair. Diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by BoE warrant some caution for bulls.
Gold bulls cheer $1,965 breakout ahead of US GDP, ECB
Gold remains on the front foot for the third consecutive day as bulls cheer a fresh weekly top ahead of some more top-tier data/events, after marking a bullish reaction to the Federal Reserve (Fed) Interest Rate Decision. The XAU/USD fails to justify the Fed’s 0.25% interest rate hike.
Compound price rally boosts COMP demand; nearly eclipses Stellar and Bitcoin Cash
Compound price action over the past couple of days has made its investors a very happy bunch. With every passing day, the demand for the altcoin can be seen rising to an extent where it is just shy of defeating top cryptocurrencies in this regard.
European Central Bank Preview: Last hike? Not so fast, Lagarde set to lift Euro for three reasons Premium
Economic winter is coming to the Eurozone – at least according to the latest surveys coming out of the old continent. Will it make this near-certain European Central Bank (ECB) interest-rate hike the last one in the cycle? That is what markets expect, but the bank may have a different message, lifting the Euro.