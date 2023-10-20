USD/CHF snaps a two-day losing streak, holds above 0.8900, focus on Fedspeak

- USD/CHF recovers some lost ground, holds above the 0.8900 mark on Friday.
- The Swiss Trade surplus widened more than expected in September.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled a desire to hold the interest rate.
The USD/CHF pair snaps a two-day losing streak during the early European session on Friday. The pair currently trades near 0.8927, up 0.15% on the day. Meanwhile, the escalating geopolitical tension between Israel and Hamas might benefit to the safe-haven currency like Swiss Franc (CHF).
The Swiss Trade surplus widened more than expected in September. Trade Balance came in at 6,316M versus 3,814M seen in the previous month, better than the expectation of 3,770M, according to data published by the Swiss Federal Customs Administration Thursday. Additionally, Exports surged to 24,795M MoM in September from the previous reading of 20,932M whereas Imports arrived at 18,480M MoM versus 17,118M.
Across the pond, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled a desire to pause rate hikes and watch how economic data develops in the coming months. Powell further stated that more monetary policy tightening might be appropriate if there are more indications about above-trend growth or if the labor market stops easing. His dovish comments weigh on the Greenback and act as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair.
The US weekly job report indicated that the US economy remains robust. The Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending October 14, dropped to 198,000, the lowest level since January 2023. Existing home sales fell 2.0% MoM in September, the lowest level since 2010. These numbers suggested that higher mortgage costs negatively impact housing market confidence.
In the absence of top-tier economic data release from both the US and Switzerland, market participants will keep an eye on the Fed officials' speech, including Logan, Mester, and Harker.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8928
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|0.8914
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9089
|Daily SMA50
|0.8957
|Daily SMA100
|0.8903
|Daily SMA200
|0.9016
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9002
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8909
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9124
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8987
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9225
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8795
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8944
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8966
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8881
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8849
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8788
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8974
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9034
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9067
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2100 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is losing further ground, closing in on 1.2100 after the UK Retail Sales data disappointed with -0.9% MoM in September. Escalating Middle East tensions continue to lend support to the US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.0600 as risk-off flows dominate
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0600 in the European morning on Friday. The pair is undermined by simmering geopolitical tensions, which boost the safe-haven US Dollar. The downside, however, remains capped on retreating US bond yields.
Gold price stands tall near three-month top on geopolitical risks; bulls take a breather amid overbought RSI
Gold price (XAU/USD) advances to a near three-month top on Friday and remains well supported by the global flight to safety, bolstered by concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Binance relists BSV as perpetual contract, price surges 30% in one hour
Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has launched USDⓈ-M BSV Perpetual Contract with up to 50x leverage, years after delisting the Bitcoin SV (BSV) spot trading pair. The move led to over a 30% surge in BSV's price within the last hour.
Upcoming major country central bank interest rate decision
Canada's CPI dropped from 4% in August to 3.8% in September. The Bank of Canada's upcoming rate decision is crucial, leaving room for potential hikes amid persistent inflationary pressures.