USD/CHF snaps a two-day losing streak, holds above 0.8900, focus on Fedspeak

The USD/CHF pair snaps a two-day losing streak during the early European session on Friday. The pair currently trades near 0.8927, up 0.15% on the day. Meanwhile, the escalating geopolitical tension between Israel and Hamas might benefit to the safe-haven currency like Swiss Franc (CHF). The Swiss Trade surplus widened more than expected in September. Trade Balance came in at 6,316M versus 3,814M seen in the previous month, better than the expectation of 3,770M, according to data published by the Swiss Federal Customs Administration Thursday. Additionally, Exports surged to 24,795M MoM in September from the previous reading of 20,932M whereas Imports arrived at 18,480M MoM versus 17,118M. Across the pond, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled a desire to pause rate hikes and watch how economic data develops in the coming months. Powell further stated that more monetary policy tightening might be appropriate if there are more indications about above-trend growth or if the labor market stops easing. His dovish comments weigh on the Greenback and act as a headwind for the USD/CHF pair. The US weekly job report indicated that the US economy remains robust. The Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending October 14, dropped to 198,000, the lowest level since January 2023. Existing home sales fell 2.0% MoM in September, the lowest level since 2010. These numbers suggested that higher mortgage costs negatively impact housing market confidence. In the absence of top-tier economic data release from both the US and Switzerland, market participants will keep an eye on the Fed officials' speech, including Logan, Mester, and Harker.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.