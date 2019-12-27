USD/CHF slumps to 0.9760 area on broad USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index slips below 97.20 on Friday.
  • European stocks post modest daily gains after Christmas break.
  • Wall Street's main indexes look to open in positive territory.

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback on Friday caused the USD/CHF pair to pierce through the 0.9800 handle. As of writing, the pair was trading at its lowest level in more than four months at 0.9764, losing 0.5% on a daily basis. 

USD weakens after Christmas

Earlier in the week, the US Dollar Index rose to its highest level in more than two weeks at 97.82 supported by the upbeat macroeconomic data releases. However, thin liquidity conditions following the Christmas holiday and year-end flows seem to be weighing on the greenback on the last trading day of the week. As of writing, the index was down 0.38% on the day at 97.19.

On the other hand, major European equity indexes are posting modest daily gains to reflect relatively positive market sentiment. Additionally, Nasdaq Futures and Dow Jones Futures are up 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively, to suggest that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the day on a strong footing to confirm the upbeat mood, which could make it difficult for the safe-haven CHF to find demand in the second half of the day.

Ahead of the one day break on January 1st, the economic calendar won't be featuring any significant macroeconomic data releases and the choppy market action is likely to continue until next Friday's ISM Manufacturing PMI data from the US.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9763
Today Daily Change -0.0052
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 0.9815
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9847
Daily SMA50 0.9891
Daily SMA100 0.9886
Daily SMA200 0.9931
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.982
Previous Daily Low 0.9795
Previous Weekly High 0.9847
Previous Weekly Low 0.9769
Previous Monthly High 1.0024
Previous Monthly Low 0.985
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.981
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9805
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9785
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9775
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9825
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9835
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.985

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

