USD/CHF slips below nine-week-old support ahead of Swiss trade data

- Risk aversion keeps supporting the safe-havens, Swiss Franc (CHF) is among them.
- Doubts over the US-China trade deal grow amid political tension between the two.
- Swiss Trade Balance in the spotlight, Brexit/trade headlines remain as the key catalysts.
With increasing uncertainties over the global economic environment supporting traditional safe-havens, USD/CHF declines to a fresh one-week low of 0.9930 amid initial Thursday trading.
Among the key drivers of present risk-off mood, Brexit and the US-China trade headlines are occupying the top. Both phases show a lack of clarity over the crucial problems faced by the underlying economies and their impacts on global counterparts.
The European Union’s (EU) nearness to allow the Brexit deal to the United Kingdom (UK) is less likely to reduce hardships for the British Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson as Parliamentary approval in the short time becomes a tough game to play when there are many opponents, including some Tory rebels.
On the other hand, the US-China political tussle keeps growing. Initially, both the economies were at loggerheads over the Hong Kong issue while the United States’ (US) stipulations for the Chinese diplomats seem to be the latest argument point. In case of the trade deal, latest comments from the US Treasury Secretary mentions the wait for an invitation from the dragon nation to put forward some tensed topics.
Moving on, September month Trade Balance, 1,588M prior, becomes the immediate catalyst on the economic calendar to watch while keeping an eye over the trade/Brexit headlines.
Technical Analysis
Despite breaking a nine-week-old rising trend line, USD/CHF needs to break 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 0.9885 in order to visit late-September lows nearing 0.9845/40. During the pullback, prices can keep being on the back foot unless breaking 1.0000 mark on the daily closing basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Hits one-month high, key indicator most bullish since June
EUR/USD is better bid near the one-month high of 1.1086 registered in the North American session on Wednesday and could challenge key resistance at 1.1110 in the next 24 hours.
GBP/USD: 61.8% Fibo, April low question buyers amid overbought RSI
Not only 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September declines but April low also challenges GBP/USD buyers as the quote seesaws near 1.2825 during early Asian.
USD/JPY awaits fresh catalysts, likely stemming from Brexit developments
USD/JPY stuck to a narrow 108.60-108.85 range overnight and the pair has shown little sign of budging in Asia today so far. There have been some less than optimistic trade headlines overnight.
Gold: Under pressure in Asia, $1,477 is key support
Gold created an inside bar candle on Wednesday, signaling indecision in the market. A break below the candle's low of $1,477 would put the bears in a commanding position.
US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated
Retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the first time in seven months and the GDP component control group was flat, eliciting concerns that the manufacturing contraction might be starting to damage the far larger consumer sector.