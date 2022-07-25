USD/CHF sees more downside below 0.9620 as DXY weakens, focus is on the Fed policy

- USD/CHF is likely to display more weakness as the Fed is expected to stick to a 75 bps rate hike.
- US Durable Goods orders are seen lower at -0.2%, which may slip core CPI further.
- Apart from Fed policy and US Durable Goods, Swiss Real Retail Sales will be of utmost importance.
The USD/CHF pair has faced barricades of around 0.9640 in the Asian session after a firmer upside in the initial hours of the trading session. The asset has remained in the grip of bears for the past week and is expected to slide further as the US dollar index (DXY) has remained vulnerable after the display of the long-run inflation expectations.
The release of the inflation expectations at 2.8% vs. the prior release of 3.1% has trimmed the expectations of 100 basis points (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). However, expectations of more policy tightening measures are solid and a rate hike by 75 bps looks imminent. The leading indicators of inflation such as the overall inflation rate and core Consumer Price Index (CPI) have no signs of exhaustion yet.
Apart from that, the release of the US Durable Goods on Wednesday will be of utmost importance. The economic data is seen as significantly lower at -0.2%, significantly lower than the prior release of 0.8%.
On the Swiss franc front, the release of Real Retail Sales will hog the limelight. Earlier, the economic data landed at -1.6%. The economic catalyst is expected to remain higher as soaring energy bills and prices of food products will elevate Real Retail Sales. However, a slippage in the economic data will indicate a major slump in the overall demand. This may weaken the Swiss franc bulls ahead.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.963
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|0.9613
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9693
|Daily SMA50
|0.9711
|Daily SMA100
|0.9601
|Daily SMA200
|0.9404
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9704
|Previous Daily Low
|0.96
|Previous Weekly High
|0.979
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.96
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9664
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9574
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9534
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9469
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9678
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9743
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9783
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
