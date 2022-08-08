- USD/CHF is eyeing the 0.9550 figure, critical support ahead of the US Inflation.
- Declining oil prices are responsible for lower consensus for US CPI.
- SNB’s hawkish stance is still fresh despite the unchanged inflation rate at 3.5% released last week.
The USD/CHF pair has turned sideways after catching bids around 0.9550 in the early Tokyo session. On Monday, the asset defended the two-day support of 0.9540 and a responsive buying action pushed the asset higher. The major will likely display action as per the positions adjusting ahead of the US Inflation.
Per the market consensus, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) will likely trim to 8.7% from the prior release of 9.1%. A drop by 40 basis points in the consensus is backed by declining oil prices over the past few weeks. The black gold lost its mojo on accelerating recession fears and trimming supply worries. This may delight the Federal Reserve (Fed) to head a little soft this time on interest rates.
The upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls have also Nonfarm Payrolls have shrugged off higher unemployment fears. The job additions in the labor market at 528k exceeded the expectations of 250k despite a halt in the recruitment process by various US corporate players.
Well, the economic condition is not fixed yet as the US CPI is still to release. Also, a continuous slowdown in the price pressures is crucial to determine a decline in the price rise index. Therefore, a wait-and-watch game will continue to persist.
On the Swiss franc front, the unchanged inflation rate released last week at 3.5% doesn’t trim the odds of a rate hike by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), but hawkish guidance could get mild. This week, a light Swiss economic calendar economic calendar this week will remain more dependent on the greenback.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9554
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0087
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.90
|Today daily open
|0.9641
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9665
|Daily SMA50
|0.968
|Daily SMA100
|0.9625
|Daily SMA200
|0.9423
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.965
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9539
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9652
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9608
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9582
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.957
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9499
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9459
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9681
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9721
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9792
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pares the biggest daily gains in three weeks near 0.7000, Aussie data, US inflation eyed
AUD/USD bulls take a breather after the biggest daily jump in three weeks, taking rounds to 0.6880-90 amid the initial hour of Tuesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair cheered the US dollar’s pullback, as well as firmer China data, before portraying cautious mood ahead of key data from US.
EUR/USD still inside the woods below 1.0200
The EUR/USD pair has displayed a gradual decline and has slipped to near 1.0193 after failing to surpass the critical hurdle of 1.0220 in the New York session. On a broader note, the asset is advancing modestly after printing a low of 1.0146 last week.
Gold buyers approach $1,800 on softer DXY ahead of US inflation
Gold price cheered US dollar pullback and softer yields to print the latest gains, before taking rounds to $1,790 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The metal’s upward trajectory also took clues from equities as the key began the week’s trading on a positive side but retreated by the end of the day.
Dogecoin: Expect a decline, but don't miss the train if it leaves early pt.2
Dogecoin coils within a newfound congestion zone for nearly 2 months. A sweep the lows event could present itself in the coming days. Invalidation of the bearish scenario is a definitive closing candle above $0.0780. Said price action would induce a 75% rally towards $0.12.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!