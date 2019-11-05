USD/CHF rises to near one-week tops, retakes 0.9900 mark

- Hopes of a possible US-China trade deal weighed on the CHF’s safe-haven status.
- The USD bulls remained on the defensive despite the upsurge in the US bond yields.
- Investors look forward to the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CHF pair climbed to near one-week tops in the last hour, with bulls looking to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.9900 round figure mark.
The pair built on the previous session's goodish rebound from two-week lows and gained some follow-through traction for the second consecutive day on Tuesday amid the prevalent risk-on mood, which tends to undermine demand for traditional safe-haven currencies – including the Swiss Franc.
Risk-on mood supportive of the positive move
The incoming positive trade-related headlines fueled optimism about a possible US-China trade deal later this month and boosted the global risk sentiment. In the latest development, the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Sunday that the licenses for American companies to export certain technology products to China’s Huawei would be issued very shortly.
On the other hand, the US Dollar failed to attract any meaningful buying interest and remained depressed through the early European session on Tuesday, despite the ongoing upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which might eventually turn out to be the only factor keeping a lid on any subsequent positive move for the major.
Moving ahead, Tuesday's US economic docket – highlighting the release of ISM non-manufacturing PMI – will now be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9905
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.988
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9918
|Daily SMA50
|0.9912
|Daily SMA100
|0.9871
|Daily SMA200
|0.9955
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9889
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9852
|Previous Weekly High
|0.997
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.985
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0028
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9837
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9875
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9866
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9858
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9836
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9821
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9896
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9911
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9933
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates on lower ground amid optimism about trade
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1130, consolidating its losses recorded late on Monday. The US and China are nearing an accord that may include removing tariffs. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.
USD/JPY continues to rise as risk sentiment remains key
USD/JPY has pushed higher again today as risk sentiment remains in focus. Equities in the EU area are still positive as the FTSE and DAX trade higher.
Gold: Flirting with 50-DMA pivotal point, just above $1500 mark
Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Tuesday and retreated farther from a resistance marked by the top end of a one-month-old trading range, retested last week.
US Service Sector October PMI Preview: That turned corner must be around here somewhere
Services PMI is estimated to rise to 53.4 in October from 52.6 in September. The business activity index is expected to slip to 55.0 from 55.2. Employment was 50.4 in and 53.1 in Aug. New orders were 53.7 in Sept and 60.3 in Aug.