  • USD/CHF continues to gain traction for the third consecutive session on Friday.
  • Fading safe-haven demand weighed on the Swiss franc and remained supportive.
  • Investors now look forward to the US economic data for some trading impetus.

The USD/CHF pair climbed to 1-1/2 month tops during the early European session on Friday and was now seen extending the momentum further beyond the 0.9800 round-figure mark.

The pair extended its recent strong bullish momentum and continued gaining some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Friday – also marking its ninth day of a positive move in the previous ten.

Bulls remain in control

Despite growing concerns over the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus, some stability in the global financial markets weighed on the Swiss franc's safe-haven status and continued driving the pair higher.

This coupled with the fact that the US dollar remained well supported near multi-month tops, around the 99.00 mark, provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the ongoing upward trajectory.

Meanwhile, bulls seemed rather unaffected by sliding US Treasury bond yields, which might cap any further USD gains and eventually keep a lid on any subsequent positive move, at least for the time being.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US macro data – monthly retail sales figures and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – for some short-term impetus on the last trading day of the week.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9811
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 0.9794
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9717
Daily SMA50 0.9744
Daily SMA100 0.9836
Daily SMA200 0.9866
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9796
Previous Daily Low 0.976
Previous Weekly High 0.9782
Previous Weekly Low 0.9629
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9782
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9774
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9771
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9748
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9735
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9806
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9819
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9842

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

