- USD/CHF continues to gain traction for the third consecutive session on Friday.
- Fading safe-haven demand weighed on the Swiss franc and remained supportive.
- Investors now look forward to the US economic data for some trading impetus.
The USD/CHF pair climbed to 1-1/2 month tops during the early European session on Friday and was now seen extending the momentum further beyond the 0.9800 round-figure mark.
The pair extended its recent strong bullish momentum and continued gaining some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Friday – also marking its ninth day of a positive move in the previous ten.
Bulls remain in control
Despite growing concerns over the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus, some stability in the global financial markets weighed on the Swiss franc's safe-haven status and continued driving the pair higher.
This coupled with the fact that the US dollar remained well supported near multi-month tops, around the 99.00 mark, provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the ongoing upward trajectory.
Meanwhile, bulls seemed rather unaffected by sliding US Treasury bond yields, which might cap any further USD gains and eventually keep a lid on any subsequent positive move, at least for the time being.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US macro data – monthly retail sales figures and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index – for some short-term impetus on the last trading day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9811
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.9794
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9717
|Daily SMA50
|0.9744
|Daily SMA100
|0.9836
|Daily SMA200
|0.9866
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9796
|Previous Daily Low
|0.976
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9782
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9629
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9768
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9613
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9782
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9771
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9748
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9735
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9806
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9819
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9842
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured near 34-month lows amid German stagnation, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, close to the lowest since April 2017. Germany reported 0% growth in Q4 2019, worse than expected. Coronavirus headlines and US consumer figures are on the agenda.
GBP/USD edges down after reshuffle-related rally
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, consolidating its gains after UK PM Johnson nominated Sunak as Chancellor instead of Javid, potentially directing fiscal stimulus. Brexit concerns and coronavirus developments are in play.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment February Preview: Looking in the labor market mirror
Sentiment to moderate slightly from an eight-month high. Current conditions index to edge higher, expectations to slip. Labor market performance is the key metric.
WTI: Sustained break of 10-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful
WTI steps back to $51.72 while heading into the European session on Friday. the oil benchmark crossed 10-day SMA for the first time since early January on Wednesday and has been above that afterward. Also supporting the bullish sentiment is oversold RSI conditions.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.