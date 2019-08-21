USD/CHF retakes 0.9800 handle, focus remains on FOMC minutes

- Improving risk sentiment dented CHF’s safe-haven demand and helped gain traction.
- A pickup in the US bond yields underpinned the USD demand and remained supportive.
- Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the important release of FOMC meeting minutes.
The USD/CHF pair climbed to fresh session tops in the last hour, with bulls making a fresh attempt to extend the momentum further beyond the 0.9800 round figure mark.
A combination of supporting factors helped the pair to regain positive traction on Wednesday - also marking its fourth day of an uptick in the previous five - and recover a major part of the overnight intraday pullback from two-week tops.
Risk-on mood remains supportive
With investors looking past the US President Donald Trump latest comments that he is still not ready to make a trade deal with China, the prevalent risk-on mood was seen weighing on the Swiss Franc's perceived safe-haven status.
Improving risk sentiment was further reinforced by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which underpinned the US Dollar demand and further collaborated to the pair's positive mood through the early European session on Wednesday.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the positive momentum or bulls opt to stay on the sidelines as the focus now shifts to Wednesday's important release of the latest FOMC policy meeting minutes for some meaningful impetus.
This will be followed by speeches from influential central bankers at the key Jackson Hole Symposium - including the Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday - which will eventually play a key role in determining the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9803
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.9779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9811
|Daily SMA50
|0.9844
|Daily SMA100
|0.996
|Daily SMA200
|0.996
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9819
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9774
|Previous Weekly High
|0.981
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9659
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9952
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.978
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9791
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9802
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9762
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9746
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9717
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9807
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9852
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
